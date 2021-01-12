New Book Launches in Time to Help People Cope with 2020’s Losses

PUKALANI, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 might be described as "the year of losses." As a result of the pandemic, people endured the pain of losing loved ones, losing jobs and marriages, and the death of the idea that they are safe from harm. For many, their world is standing still as they try to grapple with what happened and how to live again.

In her new book, Loving and Living Your Way Through Grief (Mango), grief transformation expert Emily Thiroux Threatt who has taught writing at the university level offers 26 practices to help people move through the grieving process to come out feeling renewed.

The book has a foreword by well-known spirituality educator Michael Bernard Beckwith, founder of and spiritual director of the Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles. Beckwith who was a friend of her late husband Ron writes, "I saw Emily's spiritual growth through her right use of spiritual principles in a very powerful way. When Ron passed, you could simultaneously see her sadness and loss while embracing the spiritual principles that ultimately pulled her through. Through her spiritual practice and self-realization, Emily was able to ultimately alchemize her sadness into a deeper awareness of Love, earning her invaluable revelations, insights, and the wisdom that comes with spiritual transformation that both allows and calls her to minister to and support others who are grieving from the loss of not only a loved one, but loss of any kind."

Indeed, coping with the loss of two husbands and other close relatives led Thiroux Threatt to become a guide for others who need support to find positivity in grieving.

In an interview, Thiroux Threatt can discuss:

Finding joy and gratitude in dark moments

What people can say to others so that they can better understand and help them in their recovery journey

What "mindful grieving" is and the role meditation can play in its practice

Praise for Loving and Living Your Way Through Grief

"Loving and Living Your Way Through Grief vibrates with a gentleness and compassion that I didn't realize I needed until I read it. Thank you, Emily." — Laurie Kilmartin, comedian, author of Dead People Suck, and writer for Conan

"Emily Thiroux Threatt not only teaches you how to use love and joy to cope with loss, but also offers many practical tools and useful suggestions to rebuild your shattered world. From journaling to practicing gratitude to setting intentions, you'll find support, understanding, and comfort, whether you're new to grief or have been living with loss for years." — Chelsea Hanson, author of The Sudden Loss Survival Guide: 7 Essential Practices for Healing Grief

About the Author

Emily Thiroux Threatt is an author and lecturer with extensive personal experience in the grieving process. She has created a unique program called "Writing Your Way Through Grief" to help others through the grieving process. She holds a master's degree in English with a concentration in writing and taught writing and composition at the college and university level for over 30 years. Thiroux Threatt conducts workshops, speaking engagements, and retreats on transforming from loss to joy on the mainland of the United States and on Maui, Hawaii. She owns an ambulance company and has owned and operated a live theatre, a school of arts, an art gallery, and a café and catering company.

