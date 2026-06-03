New Book "Leaderchip Cookies" Pairs Cookie Recipes With Success Strategies For Leaders, Readers, Bakers, And Eaters

Author Kent Merrell Draws On 45 Years Of Experience To Share Recipes For Leadership Success

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Merrell, Utah-based entrepreneur, author, and mentor, today published "Leaderchip Cookies," a practical guide pairing leadership doctrine and real-world experience with delicious cookie recipes. With over forty years of business experience, Merrell has spent a lifetime leading people, building businesses, and learning how leadership works.

"Leaderchip Cookies" looks to the kitchen for a framework for success, offering consistent, measured principles that leave readers with a newfound understanding of how to lead. Much like baking, Merrell's philosophy is rooted in balance, timing, restraint, and context, ultimately drawing a parallel between a favorite like the Chocolate Chip Cookie and intelligent choice. Each chapter connects true leadership stories with powerful core doctrines and practical lessons.

"Just as a cookie requires the right tools, timing, and ingredients, so does leadership. By examining how we make some of our sweetest and most significant treats, I've found true value that any leader can adopt in their everyday work," said Merrell. "This book connects the joy of baking with the joy of bringing out the best in others, and serves as a true reminder that leadership is baked one intentional choice at a time."

"Leaderchip Cookies" introduces readers to what Merrell calls "the laws of leadership," which are principles as reliable and time-tested as the laws of baking themselves. Blending decades of real-world experience with a refreshingly creative approach, Kent reveals how human nature quietly governs every leadership moment. The result is a one-of-a-kind guide that doesn't just teach leadership, it brings it to life, equipping readers to identify, develop, and inspire the next generation of leaders in a way that's both meaningful and memorable.

Merrell is a lifelong entrepreneur who has owned and operated successful small businesses for decades, employing hundreds and serving many more through client relationships. Across economic downturns, cultural shifts, growth spurts, and crises, he developed the clear thinking, steady behavior, and courage required to lead.

At a time when honorable, effective leadership is needed, Merrell treats the kitchen as a classroom, offering tactile, shareable, and memorable lessons. Learn more about the author or purchase a copy of the book at https://leaderchipcookies.com/ or on Amazon.

About Kent Merrell

Kent Merrell is a Utah-based entrepreneur, leadership mentor, and author with more than four decades of experience building and leading a small business. He is also an author of historical fiction and devotional writing. With "Leaderchip Cookies," he invites readers into the kitchen to discover that leadership requires the right ingredients, the right tools, and the right timing. Kent and his wife Marca are the parents of five children and grandparents of twenty-two. Learn more at leaderchipcookies.com.

SOURCE Leaderchip Cookies