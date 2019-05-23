New Book Lifts the Veil on Amazon Advertising, revealing the secrets to Expand Your Brand Both Online and Offline

RALEIGH, N.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising (Entrepreneur Press; May 2019), reveals everything brands need to know to successfully use Amazon Ads to reach an audience of 310 million Amazon customers…and growing.

Amazon advertising is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful marketing platforms available in the digital ad space, but success is more complicated than simply creating a campaign, with options like Amazon Sponsored Products, Amazon Stores and a long list of other features that can be difficult for marketers to master without expert help.

Timothy P. Seward shares nearly two decades of expertise in retail and ecommerce in his new book, the Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising. The book provides readers with a clear, concise look at how to advertise on Amazon, detailing how to use Amazon ads to build an aggressive, streamlined campaign, increase search visibility, consistently capture consumer demand, and accelerate new product sales—all without the headaches and expense of a big-budget national ad campaign.

"The truth is," Seward explains, "if you don't have a team of experts in place, it can seem incredibly daunting to create and optimize your campaigns to get your best results. That's why I wrote this book."

In order to demystify the process, Seward explains how brands can:

Determine if Vendor Central or Seller Central is right for them

Capture new customers through Amazon Sponsored Product Campaigns

Apply the five essential elements of a high-quality product detail page

Establish metrics, evaluate performance against keyword types, and perform competitive analyses

As the first place more than 50% of all Americans go to search for products, Amazon is the ecommerce platform no brand can afford to ignore. Nearly half of all large brands who utilize Amazon ads are spending more than $40,000 per month, with 38% spending over $60,000 per month. Now, the complexity of mastering Amazon advertising no longer has to be a barrier to any brand's success.

The Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising finally levels the playing field, providing the tools everyday sellers need to take full advantage of the incredible opportunity Amazon ads provide.

Timothy P. Seward, founder of ROI Revolution, has a mission to drive growth for brands, retailers, and ecommerce merchants with its results-driven digital marketing technology and services.

SOURCE Timothy P. Seward