New Book: Managing Differences, Understanding Innate Behavior is Key Leadership Advantage

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authors Lee Ellis and Hugh Massie make a bold promise: Whatever your leadership style, learning to recognize and better manage differences is the key to building a winning culture and improved productivity.

The two collaborate on the just-released Leadership Behavior DNA, Discovering Natural Talents and Managing Differences (Freedomstar Media). Ellis and Massie empower readers with a practical, applicable understanding of innate behaviors and differences toward mastering leadership for individuals, teams and organizations.

New book: Leadership Behavior DNA New book suits all leadership styles

"Most of us are aware of the unique differences in people and we've all been surprised by the 'behavioral flips' in ourselves and others, but most of us don't know how to harness and manage differences and these often-surprising go-to behaviors," says Hugh Massie, CEO of DNA Behavior International, and a behavioral insights pioneer whose work has touched leaders in 125 countries. "Based on statistical research and data from millions of clients, we wanted to help leaders at all levels and across all kinds of organizations better manage differences, relationships and decision-making toward building a winning culture and improved productivity."

Massie and Ellis promise Leadership Behavior DNA will help readers:

Grow by capitalizing on strengths and managing struggles;

Improve communication and collaboration with people who are different;

Develop the full potential of each person by leading them via a tailored approach; and

Unify diverse teams by building trust based on understanding, acceptance and respect.

"Wheels were used to haul cargo for thousands of years but were not put on luggage until 30 year ago; likewise, we've always known at home and work that every individual is unique. But as with wheels and luggage, we had never adapted that knowledge to disrupt how we lead, perform, and relate with each other," says Ellis, a USAF Colonel (Ret) and former POW, who is an author, coach and speaker on leadership, teambuilding and human performance, and the President of Leading with Honor.

Grounded in 45 years of workplace experience, Lee Ellis and Hugh Massie reveal their 10-minute, validated behavioral assessment process as well as personal stories on how they've successfully helped organizations achieve their goals by applying practical insights on human design.

No-cost interactive interview webinar with the authors

"The Competitive Advantage of Managing Behavioral Differences," Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., Eastern. Register for the webinar.

What others are saying about Leadership Behavior DNA

"Lee Ellis and Hugh Massie have crafted a powerful how-to manual for leaders and those who aspire to lead…" Stuart Parker, CEO, USAA

"This is the book that I have longed for during my decades in managing talent, and Lee and Hugh have brought the two together with a clear and action-focused model…" Belva White, CPA, MBA, Vice President for Finance & Treasury, Emory University

"Lee Ellis continues to honor the ethos of service, first in his own leadership and then in his passion to teach others…" Jim Collins, author Good to Great, co-author Built to Last

More info

Download a sample of the book. Learn more about authors Hugh Massie and Lee Ellis.

More information about the book; includes order info. To inquire about speaking engagements and training: info@LeadershipBehaviorDNA.com.

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

232939@email4pr.com

678-637-5532

SOURCE DNA Behavior International