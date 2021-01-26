New Book, Marketplace Best Practices, Offers Enterprises a Guide to Launching and Optimizing Their Own Online Marketplace

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As online marketplaces continue to grow, business executives are seeking guidance on how to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital space. Marketplace Best Practices, the new book from Tom McFadyen , CEO of McFadyen Digital , provides strategy, business, and technology insight to enable retail and B2B ecommerce merchants to launch their own marketplace or improve an existing site.

Platform businesses are disrupting and displacing the legacy ecommerce, retail, and distribution businesses that depend on the labor-intensive pipeline model. The platform economics of marketplaces has proven to be more scalable and profitable, and to drive higher company valuations.

"Marketplaces already account for more than 50% of global online sales, and that number is growing rapidly," said McFadyen. "We created this book as a resource for digital leaders looking to platform their business with the marketplace model."

Marketplace Best Practices offers in-depth content for just about any marketplace topic leaders could ask for — from building a winning strategy, to successfully launching, to scaling and optimizing. Topics include, but are not limited to:

Defining what a marketplace is and the various permutations it can take.

The current state of the marketplace landscape and how businesses can fit into it.

An in-depth look at some of the most successful marketplaces, including Amazon, Uber, and Instacart.

Guides to B2B, B2C, C2C, and C2B marketplaces, how they differ from one another, and how to successfully develop and maintain each type.

Marketing best practices and tactics in a marketplace model.

McFadyen's first book, Ecommerce Best Practices, helped retailers looking to make the initial move from brick and mortar to an online model in 2008. Now, Marketplace Best Practices goes a step further by showing retailers how to capitalize on not just their own merchandise, but to develop an ecosystem of sellers to better serve customers with endless aisle selection while boosting ROI of existing ecommerce investments.

McFadyen Digital, a strategic digital commerce agency, has served hundreds of global brands in B2B and B2C, including 10% of the Fortune 500. These brands, and many more, have relied on McFadyen Digital for their ecommerce and marketplace strategy, technology, and growth planning.

"We've garnered a massive amount of experience on a wide range of marketplace topics over the past 15-years working with companies to profitably implement that marketplace model," continued McFadyen. "Our knowledge base has served some of the world's largest brands, and we are eager to share our learnings with the greater marketplace business community."

To learn more about Marketplace Best Practices and how it can help retail executives improve their marketplaces, please visit www.marketplacebestpractices.com , go to Amazon to purchase the book, or attend for the virtual launch event on January 26th to receive a complimentary copy.

About Tom McFadyen

Over the past 33 years, Tom McFadyen has overseen hundreds of eCommerce, marketplace, and integration projects which cumulatively generate tens of billions of dollars of annual online revenue. After starting McFadyen Digital three decades ago, he grew it to several hundred employees operating globally across the US, Brazil, and India. McFadyen Digital is currently a leading advisor and implementer of award-winning digital marketplaces. Tom is also a board member or committee leader in NRF, YPO & EO.



About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is a global strategic commerce agency that creates award-winning online marketplace and ecommerce experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences, and we deliver those results on-time and on budget.

With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the US, Brazil, and India, provide scalable and repeatable results. During 20 years of global delivery McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration.

For more information visit www.mcfadyen.com , connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter .

