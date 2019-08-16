New Book "Money, Morality, and Law: A Case for Financial Crisis Accountability" Released by Dr. Gerald Nels Olson

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2008 financial crisis was the result of intentional violation of law involving manipulation of asset values by Washington and Wall Street, according to a new scholarly book by banking and finance legal authority Gerald Nels Olson. Dr. Olson details in his latest book how money debasement is at the heart of all serious systemic financial crises.

“Money, Morality, and Law: A Case for Financial Crisis Accountability” Dr. Gerald Olson

Money, Morality and Law: A Case for Financial Crisis Accountability, a new release from content provider Wolters Kluwer, examines the congruent moral and legal principles of the American money system and makes a legal case for enforcement of accountability for financial crises, providing justice for the inestimable suffering caused by Washington and Wall Street. Olson's latest work provides analysis of financial crises based on his 40-plus years of experience in international banking and finance and offers a basis to mobilize ordinary Americans to take legal action against money manipulation and financial elites.

"Persistent and progressive money debasement is the source for all serious systemic financial crises and my book makes a case for legal accountability," Olson said. "This work establishes that the crisis in 2008 was not only simply immoral or wrong but also illegal, the result of intentional violation of the foundational legal requirements of honest, safe, and sound money and banking."

This much-needed book establishes that Washington and Wall Street have intentionally manipulated asset values and liquidity characteristics through proliferation of ineffective banking law and regulation magnified by the rise of structured finance and shadow banking, supported by widespread intentional data manipulation.

Essential reading for banking lawyers, bankers, securities firms, lobbyists, government regulators and supervisory institutions, Money, Morality and Law enables readers to untangle the web of false narratives wrought by Washington and Wall Street to obscure and misdirect understanding of how fundamental common law, statutory law and constitutional rights are undermined.

This new title from the Kluwer Law International product line offer insight and advantage to academics in finance and securities law, placing financial crises in an historical context.

About the Author

Dr. Olson is President, G N Olson & Company and Adjunct Professor, Banking Law and Regulation and Global Financial Markets Regulation, Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law, Dallas and Texas former Visiting Senior Fellow at the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary College, University of London.

Dr. Olson has written and lectured extensively on legal and business aspects of banking and finance in the US and internationally, addressing business, operations, legal, accounting, regulatory, and valuation issues affecting monetary, banking, finance, investment and capital markets.

Dr. Olson is the author of Banks in Distress, Lessons from the American Experience of the 1980s (2000), and Subprime Meltdown, It's All About Money (2008). Dr. Olson holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas, 1969, a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University, 1971 and Doctor of Philosophy from Queen Mary College, University of London, 1999.

Dr. Olson is available for speaking engagements and discussion groups and may be contacted through his web site at gno-co.com.

