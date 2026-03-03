New Book More Than a Motto Exposes How Modern Management Practices Manufacture "Quiet Quitting"

While public narratives blame generational entitlement or weak work ethic, Robbins contends that many companies have built systems where emotional withdrawal is the most rational survival strategy. Organizations broadcast commitments to purpose, customer obsession, and empowerment. Yet the mechanics of performance often punish the very behaviors those messages invite.

In More Than a Motto, Robbins shows how metrics, incentives, reporting lines, and workflow design quietly retrain judgment over time. When speed consistently outranks quality, when dashboards matter more than decisions, and when pressure compounds with no space for recovery, employees adapt. They conserve energy, pull back discretionary effort, and operate in what Robbins calls "compensation mode" – using personal resilience to hold together fragile systems instead of investing fully in work that feels misaligned.

"Most organizations do not lose engagement because people stop caring," Robbins said. "They lose engagement because daily work trains people to protect themselves from friction the system never resolves. Quiet quitting is not a mindset problem. It is a design outcome."

Drawing on more than two decades in customer experience operations, professional development, technology strategy, and advisory work, Robbins connects internal erosion directly to performance. He details how the same patterns that drain employee energy also weaken customer trust, slow decision velocity, and create hidden rework costs that compound on the P&L.

More Than a Motto moves past engagement campaigns and values posters. It offers a practical operating approach for leaders who see the growing gap between what their organizations promise and what their people actually experience. Robbins outlines how to identify and repair what he calls the "trust leak" inside daily work, reduce the burn of wasted effort, and redesign operating rhythms so clarity, accountability, and recovery become part of how work gets done.

The book speaks to executives watching trust fray and momentum slow; to customer experience and operations leaders seeing quality slip while exhausted teams hold the line; to HR and employee experience leaders facing rising burnout despite strong stated values; and to managers caught between ambitious promises and trade‑offs they did not design.

"Culture follows repetition, not rhetoric," Robbins said. "Organizations become what their systems repeatedly reinforce. If leaders want work to feel honest again, they must align the mechanics of performance with the meaning they communicate."

More Than a Motto is available now at MoreThanAMotto.com, with resources for leaders who want to audit and redesign how work actually gets done.

About Justin Robbins

Justin Robbins has spent more than 20 years exploring how human connection and technology shape customer interactions and business outcomes.

Over his career, Justin has managed contact centers, built service organizations, led global training programs, authored influential research, and advised SaaS companies on go‑to‑market and executive communications.

Today, as Founder and Principal Analyst at Metric Sherpa, Justin blends research, strategy, and storytelling to help organizations cut through complexity and act with confidence.

About Metric Sherpa

Metric Sherpa is an insight studio for CX and EX leaders. The firm researches, designs, and delivers ideas, content, and experiences that elevate how organizations understand and serve their customers and employees. Learn more at MetricSherpa.com.

