New Book "Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings" Chronicles the Rise and Fall of Sierra On-Line

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra On-Line was one of the very first computer game companies, and at one time dominated the industry. Ken Williams founded Sierra On-Line with his wife Roberta, who went on to create many of the company's best-selling games. Sierra grew from just Ken and Roberta to over one thousand employees and a fan base that still exists today, despite the fact that the company was torn apart by criminal activities, scandal and corruption resulting in jail sentences and the collapse of Sierra.

Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings - A brief look at the book Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings - Front Cover Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings - Back Cover

Now Ken announces his newly released book, "Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings." This is the behind-the-scenes story of the rise and fall of Sierra On-Line, as it could only be told by the ultimate insider.

"Bought your new book on Saturday and couldn't put it down. I loved the look back at Sierra and the business aspects of its operations. Also loved how Roberta Williams would come into the story here and there like a legendary force of nature that made things happened whenever she appeared." -- Robert B

"Amazing, Required reading for everyone who lived and played Sierra games at their prime. And for everyone interested in the dark details of behind the scenes boardroom deals. -- B. Appelsin

The book is available now from Amazon.com in Print and Kindle formats.

And, it is also available now from Lulu.com in PDF and ePub formats.

Front cover: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3c9ff01fa7pzt4p/front.jpg?dl=0

Back cover: https://www.dropbox.com/s/7hvxl2rum0dc2c6/back.jpg?dl=0

Author Ken Williams is available for interviews.

For more information about the book, please visit www.kensbook.com.

Contact info:

Ken Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE Ken Williams

Related Links

http://www.kensbook.com.

