New Book Offers a Candid Look at Living with Bipolar Disorder

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book, Bipolar Chronicles: From Crazed to Content, longtime bipolar patient Diana Grippo shares the three-pronged approach that helped her cope with the mental disorder that at one point led her to a harsh life on the streets in San Francisco's Tenderloin.

Using candor and humor, Grippo discusses how the combination of taking a spiritual path, employing music therapy and participating in Dialectical Behavior Therapy made all the difference, allowing her to better cope with the bipolar disease that has ruled her life for 34 years.

In Bipolar Chronicles Grippo takes readers into the mind of someone who is divorced from reality and delusional, sharing her thought patterns. She also supplies a list of helpful resources for those struggling with the disease.

In an interview, Grippo, a former high school English teacher and marketing and sales professional who now works for Apple, can discuss:

What loved ones need to know about bipolar disease. What signs should they look for in those they suspect of having it? Why is it difficult for people to recognize their own mania?

Ways to support someone who is bipolar, manic or depressed

Her connection to Jimi Hendrix , Curt Cobain and Kanye West

, and What she practices that Lady Gaga also practices

Why it is difficult for people to recognize their own mania

Life on the streets: the assaults, encounters with police, hospitalizations and more

Her "Diary of a Bag Lady"

Why she says it is very difficult to think your way out of a depression, but often you can act your way out of a depression

Praise for Bipolar Chronicles

"The book is so engaging, so moving; it's a page-turner for sure. It is valuable because people can understand what someone with bipolar disorder is going through, and that you can still be a functioning adult, working in a fabulous company. And that there's a pathway of coping, of healing. I thank Diana Grippo for her courage, her transparency, and her vulnerability." – Jack Canfield: author, Chicken Soup for the Soul

About the author

Diana Grippo works in sales for Apple. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in economics and got her teaching credential at Dominican University of California. She taught high school English, psychology, and computer applications for several decades before joining Apple in 2012. She created the Youth Outreach Media Mentor Program (YOMMP) that showed students how to write, storyboard, direct, edit, shoot, and produce shorts, documentaries, and feature films.

Diana Grippo, dianagrippo.com

