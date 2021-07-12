New Book Offers Detailed Glimpses of What New York City Looked Like Throughout 400 Years

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasha Vosk, an expert on photorealism, just released a book that is unlike anything on the market. 400 YEARS OF NEW YORK HISTORY: A PICTORIAL GUIDE: Book 1: NEW YORK as NEW AMSTERDAM in the 1600s lets readers feel as though they had stepped back in time to experience the sights of New York City's past in a way that ordinary drawings, diagrams and photographs could never do.

"Photorealism is a great way to bring history alive," says Vosk. "Whether you are teaching or learning American history or simply interested in New York's origins, or if you are planning a visit to this must-see metropolis, 400 Years of New York History: A Pictorial Guide will become your most welcomed companion."

Already translated into eight languages, the book represents the first of several cities in his Vosk Time Travel Series. The eBook is also available here, while the paperback edition can be purchased at Bookazine wholesalers, WORD Bookstores and https://vosktimetravelguide.com/book-formats/.

He chose New York to debut the series because of the role the city has played in the country from colonial times until today, for its cultural and financial influence and its popularity as a tourist destination.

In an interview, Vosk can talk about:

The rich history that lies buried beneath New York skyscrapers.

skyscrapers. The city's role in finalizing and celebrating the Constitution.

The city's political role as the first U.S. capital.

The "firsts" that took place in New York , among them the Erie Canal — U.S.'s western expansion, and Brooklyn Bridge.

, among them the Erie Canal — U.S.'s western expansion, and Brooklyn Bridge. How New Amsterdam's Netherlands roots influenced the young country on a path toward religious tolerance.

Praise for 400 Years of New York History

"If you've ever wondered how New York City became the financial and cultural center of the world, this is the book you've been looking for." — Charles Gehring, Ph.D., world's foremost authority on the Dutch period of New York's history, director, New Netherland Research Center

"Advanced computer graphics, complex 3-D terrain modeling, together with astute and highly accurate historical research have been brought together by Sasha Vosk to reconstruct the environment and daily life of the people of 17th century Dutch New Amsterdam. I love it!" — Joel W. Grossman, Ph.D., principal investigator and principal author of the archeological investigation in Lower Manhattan

"As a New York City principal, I believe a resource of this nature will benefit New York City student grades 5-8 especially in e-book format." — Maria Musullo, principal, MS 577

"Through the proposed photo-like images, the book will transport readers back in time. It's a significant step up from what's available now." — Andrew Luan, owner of New York Tour 1 and other New York travel brands

About Sasha Vosk

Sasha Vosk is a Brooklyn-based writer, director, and muralist who immigrated to New York 40 years ago from Russia. He has also been a stand-up comic, an Emmy-award-winning film producer ("Billy Crystal: A Midnight Train to Moscow"), Russian cultural festival promoter, and a producer of the Moscow Circus' worldwide tours. He is a New York history buff and has more than 30 years' experience using photorealism in illustration and mural work.

Availability: New York City, nationwide by arrangement and via telephone

Contact: Sasha Vosk, (347) 225-2574; [email protected] ; https://vosktimetravelguide.com

