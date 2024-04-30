New Book Offers Hands-On Advice for Anyone Who Wants Their Brand to Walk into the Room Long Before They Do

The New Revised and Expanded Edition of From Invisible to Icon: How to Become a Known Expert in Your Industry by John Fareed is now available.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we live in what is commonly called the knowledge-based economy. We make decisions about one another in an instant based upon our own experiences and individually developed perceptions about people and society in general. It is extremely vital to one's perceived value in the world that they establish and manage their brand based upon their personal values and attributes, brand packaging, and the brand messaging they wish to communicate.

"If you position yourself as known industry expert, there's no limit to what you can do. It's that simple!" —John Fareed Post this Cover or John Fareed's new book From Invisible to Icon: How to Become a Known Expert in Your Industry published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

From Invisible to Icon: How to Become a Known Expert in Your Industry is a timeless guide to personal branding that has captivated readers since its original publication in 2013. In this new revised and expanded edition of the book, published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the author takes readers on a transformative journey, empowering them to transcend invisibility and emerge as an influential figure in their chosen field. The book is available via Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, or your favorite bookseller.

John Fareed is global chairman of Horwath HTL, the global leader in hotel, tourism, and leisure consulting. The hundred-year-old firm boasts 250 senior consultants working out of sixty offices in more than fifty countries. Prior to his distinguished consulting career, he spent fifteen years as a professional magician performing on cruise ships, in casinos, and at private clubs such as the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. He also served six years in the US Marine Corps. In his mid-thirties, Fareed began a successful hotel, tourism, and leisure consulting career as a solo practitioner, having never worked in the industry, and without the benefit of a college education. He spent the next thirty years advancing from "invisible to icon" in the industry.

In this new book, the author shares his personal journey and unveils powerful strategies and insights. It is a comprehensive resource that equips readers with the tools needed to craft a compelling personal brand that resonates with their target audiences. Whether aspiring professional or a seasoned veteran, From Invisible to Icon paves the way for success, helping readers harness their unique strengths, amplify their voice, and leave an indelible mark on their industry.

Media Contact:

John Fareed

[email protected]

407 921 5946

SOURCE John Fareed Consulting LLC