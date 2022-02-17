New Book Offers Healthcare Workers Tools for Restoring Their Post-Pandemic Lives

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that 22 million U.S. healthcare professionals and another 38 million around the world had nearly every aspect of their lives negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. What is less known is how to make them whole again.

In The Healer's Path to Post-COVID Recovery: A Restorative Journey for Healthcare Workers (Soul Health Press), Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H, uses her nationally-respected Soul Health Model to offer healthcare providers the tools they need to find their own path to healing.

To research the book, an Amazon #1 New Release, Kelly — who has worked in three major medical centers, taught hundreds of healthcare professionals and felt the same overwhelm, exhaustion and doubts as her colleagues — conducted nearly 150 interviews. She interviewed traditional and holistic U.S. and Canadian healthcare providers and their family members who shared both gut-wrenching and uplifting stories with her.

"The pandemic affected more than life balance, fatigue and emotional health; it struck healthcare workers at the essence of who they are — their soul," Kelly says. "We will never be the same, but we can be even better than we were before this viral enemy arrived."

Kelly advises readers, "This is not just a 'how-to' book, this is a 'how to evolve book'—something that will take you beyond what traditional methods can offer. The 'protocol' found within these pages will help you heal from the inside out — a much deeper and sustainable route to a better life."

Just as she does in the book, in an interview, Kelly can discuss:

Six steps to making healthcare workers whole again

Five unspoken truths about celebrated healthcare workers

The real story behind COVID trauma suffered by RNs

How to protect the passion of providing care in the wake of the Great Resignation

Tips for healing oneself while still healing others

From raw to right-side up: The truth about healthcare worker burnout

Praise for The Healer's Path

"I have no doubt that readers will find meaningful and healing truths that penetrate below the bedrock of language in this book, reach into the roots of their Tree of Life, and nourish each branch of their body, soul and life." — Bernard Ewigman, M.D., MSPH, FAAFP, clinical professor, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine

"A special book that can help anyone chart a path through difficult times and emerge stronger, better, and more soulful." — Wayne M. Sotile, Ph.D., author of Thriving in Healthcare

"Dr. Kelly's book provides solace and insight into the professional lives of healthcare providers during this historic pandemic. … Her guidance for healing and recovery is an invaluable resource. A must-read." — Lea Harrell Kirkland, M.D., psychiatrist

"An essential toolkit for healthcare providers. Written with wisdom and compassion, Dr. Kelly's application of her Soul Health Model to the unique needs of healthcare providers is a vital contribution to post-pandemic healthcare." — Joseph Biggs, Ph.D., psychologist

"This book was like a lifesaver thrown to a sinking soul." — Elizabeth Dr. Marley, Pharm D

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Katherine T. Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., is a clinical health psychologist, former director of behavioral science in family medicine and medical school professor, best-selling author, speaker and consultant. She has been called "the pioneer of Soul Health" after publishing her first book, Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living, and has been featured on over 450 national and international radio shows and podcasts as well as in spiritual and health-related magazines.

