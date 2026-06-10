New Book Offers Holistic and Spiritual Exploration of Perimenopause, Reframing it From a Medical "Disease" to a Sacred Rite of Passage

Author hopes to remove the stigma from perimenopause, arguing that it's not a "hormone deficiency disease," but a spiritual awakening and a "second fire"

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book is examining women's hormonal health through the lenses of history, theology, and holistic science. Challenging the standard "marketing by pharmaceutical companies of perimenopause and menopause as a "hormone deficiency disease," the author presents the transition as a biological and spiritual threshold.

The Second Fire: Perimenopause, Power and the End of Shame” by Tamar Massoyan

In "The Second Fire," author and recognized naturopath Tamar Massoyan combines her research of the systemic roots of female health disparities along with her own personal testimony to guide readers through hormonal chaos, medical betrayal, and the deep inner work that sparked her spiritual rebirth. Massoyan follows the trail from processed foods and endocrine disruptors to synthetic hormones, birth-control culture, religious distortion, and patriarchal healthcare, all forces she feels have muted women's intuition and severed them from their "God-given design."

"This book is meant to help women reclaim their power during midlife by reconnecting with their bodies, intuition, and faith," said Massoyan, "rather than continuing to outsource healing, authority, and wisdom to systems that often overlook or dismiss women's lived experiences."

Tamar Massoyan is a naturopath, life coach, and women's health advocate focused on perimenopause, midlife healing, and reclaiming bodily wisdom. Through her work, she challenges the cultural and medical narratives that have silenced women's experiences, especially during hormonal transitions, and advocates for a more intuitive, whole-body, and faith-rooted approach to healing. Driven by her own battle with perimenopause and the refusal to accept half-answers, Massoyan uncovers the systemic blind spots, cultural conditioning, and toxic trends that have the power to disconnect women from their bodies.

Her personal evolution from a rule-following "good girl" to a self-described "lioness" was sparked by a dedication to healing her children and her own "blindsiding" experience with perimenopause. Today, she works to empowers women to shed societal shame, reclaim their intuition, and view the transition of perimenopause as a sacred "second fire" of wisdom.

"The Second Fire: Perimenopause, Power and the End of Shame"

By Tamar Massoyan

ISBN: 9798765267479 (softcover); 9798765267462 (hardcover); 9798765267455 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tamar Massoyan received her Naturopathy Certification from ICAHP Accreditation Board. She is the founder of Thrive with Tami, a holistic platform supporting women through perimenopause by addressing root causes such as stress, toxin burden, nutrient depletion, and disconnection from intuition. Drawing from personal experience, historical research, and naturopathic principles, Tamar blends education with empowerment, encouraging women to trust their bodies and reconnect with how they were designed to heal. To learn more, please visit www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/863272-surviving-the-toxic-workplace.

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SOURCE Balboa Press