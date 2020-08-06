New Book Offers Much Needed Spiritual Nourishment to Caregivers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Caregiver Action Network, there are at least 65 million family caregivers in America today, who provide 85 percent of patient care in the home. Under normal circumstances, this silent workforce often goes unnoticed and underappreciated. But, these times are certainly not normal, and more than ever before, families caring for loved ones are struggling, isolated and spiritually depleted.

The Caregiver's Companion (Ave Maria Press, August, 2020), by Debra Kelsey-Davis and Kelly Johnson, supports caregivers by exploding the myth that caregiving is an unwelcome burden placed on individuals and families. Instead, The Caregiver's Companion moves its readers from 'how-to endure' the struggle of caregiving to receiving its blessings and draw closer to God, so as to have the resilience and compassion to tend to the needs of others.

"In our book, we discuss how caregiving may well be one of the most challenging times in anyone's life. Yet caregiving is also a time filled with some of life's most precious blessings. We know; we've been there," said Kelsey-Davis and Johnson, who are both caregivers and founders of Nourish for Caregivers, a nonprofit that seeks to improve the health and wellbeing of caregivers.

The Caregiver's Companion offers an advice in a journal format to give practical guidance pertaining to caregiving, including:

Coping with stress and navigating the feelings of grief and loss,

Advocating for a loved one and oneself,

Facing tough decisions and knowing when to ask for help,

Establishing healthy boundaries with other family members, and

Making lasting memories during the challenging but special role as caregiver.

"In The Caregiver's Companion, the authors provide a supportive, insightful, and practical guide for anyone engaged with caregiving. This valuable spiritual resource resonates with wisdom and compassion gained by those who have experienced the hills and valleys of caregivers," said Joyce Rupp, author of Praying Our Goodbyes.

The Caregiver's Companion makes a beautiful gift for a friend or family member caring for a loved one, or a useful resource for parishes, parish nurses, chaplains, and faith-based elder-care agencies and health systems. Additional caregiver resources are available at www.nourishforcaregivers.com .

The Caregiver's Companion is now available from Amazon , Ave Maria Press and other online retailers. All of the royalties from the sales of The Caregiver's Companion go back into the ministry to further support caregivers.

About Ave Maria Press: Ave Maria Press was founded by Fr. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., in 1865 and is recognized as a leader in publishing Catholic high school religion textbooks, parish resources, and books on prayer and spirituality. Ave Maria Press is a ministry of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers.

