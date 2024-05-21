New Book Offers Straight Answers and Real Solutions to the Biggest Financial Challenges Facing Americans Today

Authors of Retirement Income Solutions reveal how income-first investing is revolutionizing how people prepare for retirement, and why most financial advisors don't discuss it.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Time and time again, surveys show that one fear among older Americans outweighs all others: that they will outlive their income. That fear is more common than ever today thanks to longer life expectancies, volatile markets, and the fact that most financial advisors are still recommending retirement strategies that were outdated and ineffective 20 years ago.

Enter veteran advisors Nathan Cox and Lindsey Cotter, who have teamed up to write Victory Lap: Winning the Race to and Through Retirement (May 21, 2024, Advantage Books). In this groundbreaking new work, the authors share the innovative, income-first solutions they've used for years to help everyday investors conquer their fears and look forward to retirement with confidence and peace of mind.

Using clear language and eye-opening examples, Cox and Cotter provide honest, actionable answers to the most important questions facing investors today, including:

What is the No. 1 threat to your retirement savings, and how can you eliminate it?

How can you lower your investment risk without sacrificing income or growth?

Why do most advisors still push dangerously outdated investment strategies?

If you're over 50, odds are you're already struggling with those questions and many others. Victory Lap contains answers suited to today's markets and to the specific needs and challenges of today's generation of retirees and near-retirees.

"Nathan Cox and Lindsey Cotter are two of the best financial educators working today. Their expertise in the use of income-based financial strategies is unsurpassed, and their new book is a must for anyone seeking real solutions to today's challenges." – David J. Scranton, Founder, Sound Income Group; Author, Return on Principle, Retirement Income Source

About the Authors: Nathan Cox and Lindsey Cotter are co-founders of Retirement Income Solutions, LLC. Together, they have nearly four decades of experience helping clients protect their money and achieve their long-term financial goals through innovative, income-first investment strategies.

Victory Lap: Winning the Race to and Through Retirement (May 21, 2024, Advantage Books) can be ordered on Amazon.com.

Join Lindsey and Nathan for their book-signing event at their Murfreesboro, TN office location on Saturday, June 22 at 11 AM CST.

Interviews are available upon request.

