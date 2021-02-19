New Book on COVID-19 Variants from Internationally Recognized Expert Answers Important Questions About Our Future

As the world moves into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 variants are now a fundamental issue. Understanding virus variation is critical to understanding how the pandemic will unfold and how COVID-19 may continue to affect the global economy, society, and individuals. This new book from one of the world's leading experts answers questions on many minds, such as:

Will the vaccines work against new variants?

If a patient already had COVID-19, are they immune to variants?

Will we need new shots each year?

Will the pandemic ever end or can we expect a renewed surge of Covid-19 cases every year, like we see with the flu?

Since the beginning of the global health crisis, Dr. William A. Haseltine has been a public face for science. He has been seen on CNN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and more, and has contributed to reporting in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic. He writes frequent articles for Forbes on a variety of COVID-19-related topics.

In Dr. Haseltine's career at the forefront of medical research, he has educated generations of scientists and doctors at Harvard Medical School, designed the strategy to develop the first treatment for HIV/AIDS, is well known for his groundbreaking work on cancer, and led the team that pioneered the development of new drugs based on information from the human genome. He is currently chair and president of ACCESS Health International.

Dr. Haseltine is the author of eleven books. He most recently published his memoir, My Lifelong Fight Against Disease: From Polio and AIDS to COVID-19. In writing the story of his career, Dr. Haseltine's goal was simple: for all readers to appreciate science as a humanistic enterprise. His other recent publications include several books on the novel coronavirus: COVID Commentaries: A Chronicle of a Plague Volumes 1 and 2, COVID: A Family Guide to COVID, and A COVID Back to School Guide.

Variants! The Shape-Shifting Challenge of COVID-19

