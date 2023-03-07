New Book on Managed Services and Cyber Security Looks at the History and Future of the Profession

'Art of Managed Services" 2nd Edition covers cybersecurity, compliance, and emerging managed services trends

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles R. Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance®, the global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry, today announced the second edition of The Art of Managed Services and Cloud Computing. Originally published in 2007, The Art of Managed Services offers readers a unique and comprehensive view of the managed services profession, from its origins, right up to the modern day.

The Art of Managed Services and Cloud Computing

"The Art of Managed Services was written to document all the questions I would get from early-stage MSP professionals and entrepreneurs," said Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance and author of the book. "This book is particularly useful for both startup MSPs and veterans alike. It will give you an incredibly good historical and practical view of the managed services profession and where it is headed."

The Art of Managed Services and Cloud Computing is a comprehensive and insightful guide for anyone who is interested in the managed services profession. The book is a necessary read for anyone interested in the Managed Services, Cloud or Cyber Security industry, either as a practitioner getting into the industry or trying to further their career or grow their business, a vendor seeking the knowledge necessary to sell to the industry, or investors and analysts in need of a deep dive into the intricacies of the industry.

The Art of Managed Services and Cloud Computing, 2nd Edition, is available for sale on Amazon.com

