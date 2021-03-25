New Book Outlines How to Reduce Bias from the Workplace

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new book, UNBIAS: Addressing Unconscious Bias at Work, readers will learn how to identify bias and gain the tools necessary for removing established barriers in order to create an equitable workplace for their organization. Author Stacey Gordon, CEO of Rework Work and creator of the second most watched course on LinkedIn Learning on the topic of Unconscious Bias, wrote UNBIAS with the vision of creating the go-to publication for all employers, managers, and HR professionals who are seeking to create and sustain, healthy, inclusive, and equitable workplace environments.

While diversity has become a popular topic of discussion in recent years, the worldwide focus on racial justice has shown us that diversity, equity and inclusion need to be more than buzzwords. In her book, Gordon says that it is imperative for business leaders to not only understand the "why" of DEI, they also have to understand how to show up authentically for their employees and the industries they represent.

After reading UNBIAS, Dr. Sheila Robinson, Owner and Publisher of Diversity Woman Magazine said "UNBIAS: Addressing Unconscious Bias at Work, shines a light on what it takes to successfully transform a company's culture to be healthy with thriving performance metrics! It is a must read for leaders."

To celebrate the upcoming book release, Gordon will be joined by Kim Blue Terell, Global Head of People Experience Partners at Zoom for a live virtual event hosted by Dr. Bernice Ledbetter, EdD, Director of the Center for Women in Leadership & Chair of the Master of Science in Leadership and Management degree program, Pepperdine University Business School, with the Q&A Facilitated by Christina Kim, Lead Consultant and Coach at The Strengths Advantage on March 30 from 12 - 1 PM (PDT). Gordon and Terell will discuss the actions everyone can take to identify and remove bias in the workplace. To register for the event visit https://engage.pepperdine.edu/s/lt-event?id=a2n4N000001U9HjQAK#/loginReg .

UNBIAS is currently available for preorder on Amazon with the release date set for March 30, 2021. For bulk ordering, please contact [email protected] . Members of the media who are interested in reviewing the book, please email [email protected] for access to the digital copy.

About Stacey Gordon:

Stacey Gordon, MBA, CEO of Rework Work and author of UNBIAS: Addressing Unconscious Bias at Work, is an Executive Advisor & Diversity Strategist who focuses on reworking how companies work, including how they inclusively recruit, hire and engage employees, effectively creating inclusion and belonging for all. In addition to her roles as CEO and author, Stacey is also creator of the Unconscious Bias course, the second most viewed course on LinkedIn Learning, which has surpassed more than 1 million unique learners.

