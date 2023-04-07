New Book 'OVERTAXED' Offers Blueprint for Achieving Tax-Free Retirement for High Wage Earners and Middle-Class Americans

"OVERTAXED" a playbook on Zero Taxation, is available to purchase on Amazon and Now Receiving Book Reviews, and Media Requests

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Injil Muhammad, CPA/President, Madison Avenue Advisors, today announced that his latest book, OVERTAXED: How to Escape Overpaying The IRS and Get on The Road to Zero Taxation, is available now as a paperback on Amazon.

Big changes are underway in the amount of money you get to keep in your retirement savings as a result of the Secure Act 2.0. Author Injil Muhammad of Madison Avenue Advisors,' new book 'OVERTAXED' aims to help you navigate the benefits of this new law and get on the road to zero taxation.

In 2017, a change in tax law unevenly distributed tax benefits to the wealthy and left the middle class to fend for themselves. In response, Injil Muhammad, CPA wrote OVERTAXED to give the middle class a winning tax savings strategy. In OVERTAXED, Mr. Muhammad breaks down how to remove that "knock at the door" from the IRS every time you take money out of your retirement account.



"This book levels the playing field," said author Injil Muhammad. "It teaches you step-by-step how to do what the rich have been doing for years, increasing their assets while reducing their taxes. Some examples are:

How to escape overpaying the IRS and get on the road to zero taxation.

How to keep more of the money you earn.

How to acquire sources of non-taxable income.

How to build your Tax-Smart game plan.

And it details why you need your retirement money to be tax-free."

"OVERTAXED is a must-read for working and middle-class families trying to navigate the future. Tax policy is a wilderness and Injil is an excellent guide. The Roth strategy is sound and I will implement it as part of my investment approach. Thanks to his insight and commitment to financial literacy, many people can benefit from this book even if they don't yet realize it." — Randy Daniels, former New York Secretary of State.

