New Book "Pets and the Afterlife 4: Messages from Spirit Cats" Debuts at #1 on Amazon

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling and award-winning author and pet medium Rob Gutro's tenth book, "Pets and the Afterlife 4: Messages from Spirit Cats," published on January 10, 2023. While on Kindle pre-order, the book already reached #1 on Amazon under the Pet Grief category.

Pets and the Afterlfe 4: Messages from Spirit Cats by Rob Gutro, available on Amazon.com in paperback and E-book. Rob Gutro's Three #1 Selling Books on Amazon: Pets 3: Dogs &4: Cats, Ghosts of the Birdcage Theatre on a Medium's Vacation. Available on Amazon.com.

This fourth volume in pet medium Rob's "Pets and the Afterlife series" of books focuses solely on communications from cats in the afterlife. Readers will learn how cats communicate from spirit and learn about the many signs you can look for from their own cats. In addition, there is a special chapter by a licensed professional on how to cope with loss and grief. Through personal stories, pet parents relate how their cats in spirit gave them signs and messages either directly or through Rob's communications.

"I found Rob in a time of great mourning after losing my sweet cat, Draik," said Vann D., one of the pet parents in the book. "I was desperate for closure and Rob's understanding of the signs my boy was sending brought me enough relief to be able to move forward and know he was still with me. I can't thank him enough for this peace of mind and reconnection to my baby."

He is also a paranormal investigator with the Inspired Ghost Tracking group, and as a career scientist he explains the paranormal in terms of energy. He is a pet parent and has volunteered with animal rescues for many years. He also gives fundraising lectures for rescues based on his books. Rob maintains a weekly blog and social media pages, and provides pet spirit readings via email. Details can be found on his website: www.robgutro.com.

His "Pets and the Afterlife 3: Messages from Spirit Dogs" book was named one of BookAuthority's best books on grief and loss in 2021 and in 2022 and was a #1 Amazon seller. His "Ghosts of the Bird Cage Theatre" also hit #1 on Amazon in 2022. All ten of Rob's true paranormal books have all attained best-seller status on Amazon and can be found in paperback and E-book at: http://tinyurl.com/hp92st7.

The author has been featured in the Washington Post, MSNBC, WBZ Newsradio Boston, "Coast to Coast AM" syndicated radio, Ghost Chronicles Radio, Haunted Road Media, and many paranormal programs in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Ireland. His website lists appearances and interviews.

Website: www.robgutro.com or www.petspirits.com

Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/Rob-Gutro/e/B003UNTASW

