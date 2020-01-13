New Book Prepares Readers for Life Beyond #MeToo

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Harvey Weinstein trial gets under way in New York, Redemption Press has published an Amazon Books #1 New Release (available in paperback and ebook) by Christine T. Rose that deals with what life will be like in a world forever changed by Weinstein's accusers and millions of women around the globe who spoke out against those who harassed, discriminated against, abused or assaulted them.

Life Beyond #MeToo: Creating a Safer World for Our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Friends Christine T. Rose

In Life Beyond #MeToo: Creating a Safer World for Our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Friends, Rose, a survivor of multiple abusers and the mother of two daughters, shares some of her own story and those of other women even as she raises questions for thoughtful, concerned people to ponder.

She brings perspective to #MeToo, clarifying the movement, reframing the issues to inform readers about the context of sexual violence, and taking an in-depth look at what society can do to create not only a safer business landscape but "a new normal," free from gender-based discrimination and violence.

Rose also examines the issue on an individual level, helping survivors express and strategize as they pursue personal transformation, and helping those without #MeToo stories understand the issues and engage in culture change to make the world a safer place for all.

Rose, who has been featured on CUTV News Radio and regularly posts content on Forbes.com, can talk about:

The significance of #MeToo and where it is taking us

What must be done to achieve a new vision of how girls and women can be treated with dignity and respect?

A worldwide call to action. How can we demand accountability that leads to a new and better normal?

Steps those who have been victimized can take to move forward and heal from sexual harassment, violence, and gender discrimination

Praise for Life Beyond #MeToo

"The epidemic of violence against women must end. Life Beyond #MeToo casts a vision for freedom from violence and discrimination and gives tools for you to start taking action to change the world."— Miriam Barnett, CEO, YWCA Pierce County

"This book gets to the roots of sexual harassment and violence, and coaches us to move to a more loving, safe future."— Marshall Goldsmith, Frances Hesselbein, Sarah McArthur, co-authors, Work is Love Made Visible

"Working moms are bearing the high cost of gender discrimination. LifeBeyond#MeToo helps us see how to get to the roots of the problem and start addressing it in this generation."— Christine Michel Carter, #1 Global Voice for Working Moms

About the Author

Christine T. Rose is an author, speaker, award-winning, certified executive and business coach and CEO of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting, a boutique coaching firm based in the greater Seattle area. She is a member of Forbes Coaches Council, a credentialed International Coaching Federation board member of ICF Washington State Chapter, certified Psychological Safety coach in partnership with Amy Edmondson's The Fearless Organization and Noomii, and certified Taylor Protocols Core Values Index coach. Life Beyond #MeToo is her first book, available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and Redemption-Press.com.

Contact: Christine Rose, (425) 326-9855; 232279@email4pr.com; www.christinerose.coach; www.linkedin.com/in/coachchristinerose; https://www.facebook.com/christinerose.coach; https://twitter.com/execwomenscoach

SOURCE Christine T. Rose