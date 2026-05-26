New Book Proposes National Infrastructure to Address America's Mental Health Crisis

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite unprecedented awareness, funding, and access to care, mental health outcomes in the United States continue to worsen.

In The Mental Health Crisis and Capitalism: The Hidden Cost of Progress, author and former Fortune 100 human resources executive Tom Stypulkoski argues that the issue may not be a lack of effort, but the structure of the systems surrounding it, and that meaningful improvement will require more than incremental change.

Cover of The Mental Health Crisis and Capitalism: The Hidden Cost of Progress by Tom Stypulkoski, a new book examining how modern economic and social structures may be contributing to America's mental health crisis while proposing a scalable national framework for long-term systemic change. Author Tom Stypulkoski, former Fortune 100 human resources executive and creator of the proposed Well-Being Prosperity Initiative (WPI), a national mental health infrastructure model introduced in The Mental Health Crisis and Capitalism: The Hidden Cost of Progress.

The book examines how modern economic structures, workplace dynamics, and fragmented care delivery models may be contributing to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and psychological distress. It reframes the crisis as not only a healthcare challenge, but also a systemic and economic one, where incentives, pressures, and resource allocation play a central role in shaping outcomes.

What distinguishes the book is its focus not just on diagnosis, but on design. Rather than stopping at analysis, it proposes a coordinated, scalable framework for long-term change, an approach more commonly seen in large-scale business systems than in mental health reform.

Stypulkoski introduces two complementary concepts:

The Well-Being Prosperity Initiative (WPI): a proposed national infrastructure designed to expand access to care, strengthen the caregiver workforce, and deliver measurable outcomes.

a proposed national infrastructure designed to expand access to care, strengthen the caregiver workforce, and deliver measurable outcomes. Benevolism: a forward-looking economic framework that integrates mental well-being into how progress is defined and sustained

Drawing on more than three decades of experience in human resources leadership and large-scale systems design, Stypulkoski applies business discipline to one of the nation's most urgent societal challenges, offering a practical model intended to operate at a national level, not just within isolated programs or pilot initiatives.

At a time when most discussions focus on awareness, access, or treatment innovation, the book stands apart by outlining a realistic, system-level solution designed for scalability, coordination, and long-term impact.

The book will be available in both hardcover and eBook formats beginning June 9, 2026, through major online retailers. Advance digital and print review copies are available to journalists, podcast hosts, and other members of the media upon request.

For more information, interview requests, or review copies, please contact Tom Stypulkoski at 941-290-1669, [email protected], or visit www.tomstypulkoski.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Stypulkoski

Phone: 941-290-1669

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.tomstypulkoski.com

SOURCE Tom Stypulkoski