New Book Provides an Essential Roadmap to a Successful Business Exit

Written by a former investment banker, the guide outlines a clear path to selling a business, combining real transaction experience with free online access.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Vorhoff, Founding Partner and Senior Vice President at CreoValo, announced the release of his new book, Exit Right: How to Sell Your Company. The book became available on March 18, 2026 and serves as a practical, step-by-step guide to help founders confidently navigate the sale of their businesses.

Unlike traditional business books that focus on theory, Exit Right provides a comprehensive overview of the entire exit process, breaking down how sophisticated buyers and sellers approach transactions. Drawing from his work at CreoValo advising $10M–$100M+ business owners on exits, recapitalizations, and succession planning, Vorhoff brings real-world transaction experience and proven frameworks to the book, equipping owners with the knowledge needed to prepare their companies, build leverage, and achieve stronger outcomes when they sell.

"Most business owners spend decades building their company but very little time learning how to sell it," said Tim Vorhoff. "This book is meant to change that by giving owners a clear understanding of the process so they can make informed decisions and protect the value they've created."

Exit Right walks readers through every stage of the transaction journey, from preparing financials and building a management team to running a competitive sale process and negotiating with buyers. The book emphasizes that achieving an optimal exit requires months of preparation, the right advisory team, and a practical education on how deals actually work.

For more information and to access the full book online, visit https://howtoexitright.com/.

About Tim Vorhoff

Tim Vorhoff is the Senior Vice President and Founding Partner of CreoValo, an advisory platform that helps owners of $10M–$100M+ revenue businesses prepare for and navigate exits, recapitalizations, and succession planning. With a background in investment banking and years of experience working with family- and founder-owned businesses, Tim focuses on educating owners and helps them achieve better outcomes in the sale of their companies.

SOURCE Tim Vorhoff