New Book Puts Nature Back in Human Nature

BOSTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holism, beauty, and balance are qualities humans admire in nature and strive to emulate in themselves. In his groundbreaking new book, "Centerlife," Jin Nua shows how human lives are directly linked to nature and how understanding this connection can bring blessings into your life.

Based upon Nua's Centerpath philosophy, "Centerlife" improves lives by reconnecting readers with the grand wisdom flourishing at the heart of our day-to-day existence.

Centerlife shows readers how to embed nature's harmony generating force into their lives. Beauty, balance, and holism are a part of nature's DNA. Centerlife shows how it can be part of your DNA.

"Nature spontaneously generates harmony-like qualities in all her creations through an ingenious process rooted in powerful centers. The basic output is to produce spherically-shaped creations which not only possess the qualities of flawlessness and symmetry but also those of beauty, balance, holism, and collaboration," said Nua. "Centerlife capitalizes on this wisdom showing readers direct means to bolster the centers of their lives towards building a more balanced and enriched larger life."

Using refreshingly simple language and practical examples, Jin offers thoughtful lessons to help readers unify their spiritual self with nature and the divine. The book and associated free website include a host of life enriching tools including The Seven Pillars of Centerlife, 30 Ladders of Ascension, Nature's Mandalas, and You-in-Nature.

The 'mainframe' of Centerlife is Seven Pillars showing readers how to purify their physical, emotional, thought, social, intellectual, 'self', and spiritual centers. Once these prime cores are strengthened the remainder of one's life is naturally healthier and happier.

Jin Nua writes: "Mankind is poised for the next step in spiritual and cognitive evolution. If we re-center with nature and let her guide us to harmony and balance; a pathway to enlightened and joyous existence becomes accessible again. Centerlife, for the first time provides a direct platform to achieve this ascension."

By: Jin Nua

About the author

Jin has written ten books across a wide genre of titles including self-help, metaphysics, children's books, and a management style book. Since his spiritual awakening in 1998, he has been cultivating his insights through international travel. Nua has a background in engineering. He currently resides in Bangkok.

