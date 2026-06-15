New Book Reamimes Samson's Legacy Through Faith, Restoration and Purpose

Eric Allen Vlaun explores the biblical judge's life beyond his relationship with Delilah

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric A. Vlaun has released his new book, "Shattering the Stigma: Unveiling the Unseen Strength of the Infamous Samson," a biblical study of Samson that examines the judge's life beyond the events that have most commonly defined his legacy. Rather than centering on Samson's relationship with Delilah, the book focuses on his faith, calling and role in God's purpose.

"Shattering the Stigma: Unveiling the Unseen Strength of the Infamous Samson" by Eric Allen Vlaun

In "Shattering the Stigma," Vlaun explores Samson's life, highlighting his place among the heroes of faith in Judges and Hebrews 11, offering readers a deeper understanding of God's sovereignty, restoration and grace. Inspired by his own journey back to ministry after years away, Vlaun wrote the book after discovering what he believes is a commonly overlooked perspective in Scripture.

"I wrote this book because I discovered a different Samson than the one that is commonly preached," Vlaun said. "When I realized how much of his story had been overshadowed by his failures, I felt compelled to present a more complete picture of the man, his faith and his purpose."

Beyond reframing Samson's legacy, "Shattering the Stigma" challenges readers to pursue greater self-discipline, devotion and spiritual maturity. Through Samson's story, Vlaun highlights the power of remaining committed to God's purpose despite personal struggles and setbacks.

"Samson's commitment to his purpose is striking despite his downfall," Vlaun said. "His story gives hope that God can restore us and still accomplish His purpose through our lives. That speaks to His covenant faithfulness and goodness."

"Shattering the Stigma: Unveiling the Unseen Strength of the Infamous Samson"

By Eric Allen Vlaun

ISBN: 9798385071302 (softcover); 9798385071296 (electronic)

Available on WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Eric Allen Vlaun is an Apostolic teacher and businessman based in Sint Maarten, Dutch Caribbean. His faith journey began after a miraculous childhood drowning incident in which he was revived following his mother's prayers. After receiving the baptism of the Holy Spirit as a teenager, he answered the call to ministry and later pioneered and pastored a church in Sint Maarten for 18 years. Following another 18 years away from active ministry, a profound encounter with God led to his restoration and recommissioning to ministry. Eric lives in Sint Maarten with his wife, Gwen, and is passionate about helping others deepen their relationship with God and pursue their divine calling. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/869564-shattering-the-stigma.

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SOURCE WestBow Press