New book Recounts How A Brazilian Entrepreneur Rescued More Than 12 Thousand Venezuelan Refugees

Carlos Wizard Martins is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is considered one of the leading entrepreneurs of Brazil, the founder of the Wizard schools, the largest chain of language schools in the world. In 2012, Martins found himself on Forbes Magazine's Billionaires list, when he sold his company to the British Pearson Group for $750 million dollars. At present, Carlos W. Martins holds investments in several areas, such as food, retail, technology, logistics and real estate, among others. However, for the last two years he has dedicated 100% of his time to being a 'social entrepreneur'. After having spent almost 2 years assisting refugees in the Amazon region, this year he has dedicated his efforts to combating the Covid-19 pandemic. He organized a national movement involving over 10 thousand doctors who emphasize the early treatment of the disease.

In his book, Refugees, Martins tells of the period in which he dedicated his time to offering a new life to thousands of refugees who gave up their families, friends and cultural ties in search of survival, protection and the recovery of their very dignity. "I saw that each refugee fights an internal and silent psychological battle at every moment, with each dilemma-filled choice that is made. In spite of all the difficulties, they left their country, fleeing hunger, misery, misfortune and despair", his book relates.

For this author, being a refugee is not a choice, seeing that no one plans to go through such an ordeal, but it is thrust upon a person by the way things happen, contrary to what one might imagine. "However, what fills my soul is realizing that the painful path these people face to escape the quandary they are in is filled with hope and the willpower to overcome all obstacles. I perceived in each situation how hope makes it possible for the fight for survival to continue", the author affirms.

The objective of the book is, not only to tell of the love among people who unite to aid their fellow beings, but also to sound the alert of the importance for all of us to set our differences aside and come to the aid of hungry refugees. All proceedings from the book will be directed to support refugees worldwide.

One of the chapters of the book is dedicated to Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and CEO of Chobani, the number one brand of yogurt in the world. Both Carlos and Hamdi share a very similar life story. They were not born in the United States. They came from humble family origins and in their youth, they came to study English in America. Following their academic studies, each one opened a company. Carlos, in education and Hamdi in the food industry. Each of their companies became a world leader in its market niche. These two entrepreneurs sold their businesses and landed on the Forbes Magazine list of billionaires. Now, they share the same passion: to assist and support refugees on a global scale.

SOURCE Ink Comunicação