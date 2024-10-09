New Book Red & Blue Customers Reveals How Liberal and Conservative Values Drive Market Behavior--And How Marketers Can Leverage It

Discover a groundbreaking framework to help brands connect more deeply with today's divided audiences and unlock new growth opportunities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. market more polarized than ever, brands often struggle to reach audiences without alienating them. Red & Blue Customers, a new book by marketing strategist Chris Peterson, helps marketers navigate this complex landscape. It reveals how understanding the personal values driving consumer behavior is key to making authentic connections and winning over both liberal and conservative customers.

"Brands get caught off guard by backlash or missed opportunities because they don't understand the core values behind their customers' decisions," said Peterson. "This book provides the tools marketers need to align their messaging with audience values, making their efforts resonate on a deeper level."

Why This Book Stands Out

Chris Peterson isn't just another business book author—he's a pioneer who saw the power of the Internet for direct response marketing back in 1995. Since then, he's built a reputation for spotting and capitalizing on emerging trends. Now, with the market clearly divided into liberal and conservative segments, Red & Blue Customers offers timely insights to help marketers thrive.

"Red & Blue Customers offers an insightful exploration of how personal values shape market behavior in today's polarized world. Essential reading for those who want to stay ahead in the evolving market landscape," says Vincent Serpico, CEO of Founders Workshop.

A Must-Read for Marketers and Business Leaders

Readers gain practical tools for growth and risk management, including:

Why now? Explore the societal forces driving the divide between liberal and conservative customers, and learn why understanding this shift is crucial for marketers.

Actionable Frameworks : Use the "Worldview Optimization Framework" to align messaging with audience values and boost ROI.

: Use the "Worldview Optimization Framework" to align messaging with audience values and boost ROI. Tools for Immediate Impact: Create a "Worldview Brief" and "Worldview Lens" to identify the best growth opportunities for both segments.

About the Author

Chris Peterson is the Co-Founder of Lifemind, an AI-powered tool for psychographic customer insights. He's led successful marketing agencies, working with Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups. His work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, and he's known as an early innovator in digital marketing.

Red & Blue Customers is now available as an eBook and paperback on Amazon. For review copies, interviews, or more information, visit www.lifemind.ai/book .

