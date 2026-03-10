Nutrition for Women Navigating Menopause: The Power of Addition Gives Women Over 40 a Smarter Strategy for Strength, Energy, and Metabolic Health

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of women, the early 40s mark the beginning of significant hormonal changes that signal the transition into perimenopause and menopause. What's often described as a "decline" can instead be a powerful turning point.

In Nutrition for Women Navigating Menopause: The Power of Addition, Katalin Rodriguez Ogren reframes midlife as a reset — an opportunity to rebuild strength, restore energy, and create the body and health foundation for the second half of life.

New Book Reframes Menopause as a Reset — Not a Decline Katalin Rodriguez Ogren

"If you feel like your body suddenly rewrote all the rules, you're not imagining it," says Katalin. "But this isn't the end of your vitality. It's the beginning of a smarter approach."

Women navigating perimenopause and menopause often face stubborn belly fat, constant fatigue, brain fog, sleep disruption, mood swings, muscle loss, and a slowing metabolism — even when they're "doing everything right." Katalin argues that the issue isn't willpower. It's outdated advice.

An Anti-Diet Strategy for the Biggest Hormonal Shift Since Puberty

Rather than prescribing restriction, elimination, or another unsustainable diet, The Power of Addition introduces a practical, proven framework designed specifically for women over 40.

The book is built around a simple but transformative idea: focus on what to add, not what to cut. Through her signature philosophy — The Power of Addition — Katalin teaches women to:

Add adequate protein to protect and build lean muscle

Add progressive strength training to support metabolic health

Add structure to reduce decision fatigue

Add consistent habits that align with midlife hormones

"You don't need a stricter diet," Katalin explains. "You need a strategy designed for the hormonal reality of midlife."

Inside the book, readers will discover how to:

Build meals that support hormonal balance and metabolic health

Prioritize protein in realistic, achievable ways

Understand muscle loss and metabolic shifts during menopause

Use her "Constants Method" to simplify daily nutrition decisions

Navigate common symptoms through evidence-based nutrition

Create sustainable systems that deliver lasting results

This is a guide for women who want to boost energy, improve strength, protect their metabolism, and feel confident in their bodies again — without guilt, confusion, or extreme measures.

Midlife, Katalin emphasizes, is not about shrinking. It's about building.

Nutrition for Women Navigating Menopause: The Power of Addition is available in paperback for $19.99 and available on Amazon , WHERE ELSE? For more information on Katalin Rodriguez Ogren please visit www.powgymchicago.com

About the Author:

Katalin Rodriguez Ogren is a strength and nutrition coach with more than 30 years of experience helping people of all ages rebuild energy, confidence, and metabolic health. A four-time black belt, lifelong martial artist, and owner of POW! Gym Chicago since 2001, she is known for translating complex topics — hormones, aging, nutrition, and strength training — into simple, actionable strategies that fit real life.

