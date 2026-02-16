New Book Reimagines Benjamin Franklin's Wisdom as a Vital Roadmap for America's 250th Anniversary

NORTHFIELD, N.J., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States celebrates its semiquincentennial, Values of America Publishing announce the release of "Ben Franklin 2026: His Views of America and the World" by Robert L. Merz. This timely work argues that the survival of the American experiment in 2026 depends not on rigid dogma, but on a return to the pragmatic virtue and active civic duty championed by Benjamin Franklin.

Ben Franklin 2026

In today's era marked by ideological extremism and democratic fragility, Merz translates Franklin's 18th-century philosophy into a 21st-century guide for national renewal. The book treats Franklin's famous 1787 warning—that we have "a republic, if you can keep it"—not as a historical anecdote, but as a permanent charge issued to the current generation to prove that self-governance remains viable.

Key Themes of "Ben Franklin 2026" Include:

The Burden of Freedom : Exploring Franklin's insight that no government is a guaranteed blessing; its success depends entirely on being "well administered" by a citizenry that doubts its own infallibility.





: Exploring Franklin's insight that no government is a guaranteed blessing; its success depends entirely on being "well administered" by a citizenry that doubts its own infallibility. Civic Duty in the Digital Age : Reimagining Franklin's "13 Virtues"—such as Resolution, Moderation, and Humility—as essential tools for navigating social media and modern political landscapes.





: Reimagining Franklin's "13 Virtues"—such as Resolution, Moderation, and Humility—as essential tools for navigating social media and modern political landscapes. Responsible Capitalism : Advocating for a return to an ethical framework where wealth is viewed as a tool for "societal improvement" and community betterment rather than "profit-at-all-costs" models.





: Advocating for a return to an ethical framework where wealth is viewed as a tool for "societal improvement" and community betterment rather than "profit-at-all-costs" models. The "Junto" Model of Governance : Proposing a blueprint for breaking political gridlock by prioritizing collaborative inquiry and practical outcomes over scoring partisan points.





: Proposing a blueprint for breaking political gridlock by prioritizing collaborative inquiry and practical outcomes over scoring partisan points. A Beacon of Practical Democracy: Positioned against "ideological crusades," the book envisions an America that inspires the world by demonstrating the tireless effort required to sustain a free state.

"Ben Franklin 2026: His Views of America and the World" is a call to action for every citizen to reject the apathy that invites authoritarianism and to embrace the personal virtues that foster national strength. It is a powerful reminder that while democracy is a "fragile hope," it is a hope that the American people have the power—and the duty—to keep.

Robert L. Merz is a native Philadelphian, and the author of: "A Declaration of American Business Values: Ethics, Equity, and Efficiency in the New Millennium," and "The Great Man Theory is Bull: Lessons for Business."

"Ben Franklin 2026: His Views of America and the World" is available on Amazon in Paperback and Kindle eBook.

