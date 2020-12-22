New Book Release - Downtime

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Downtime" by Elen Krut is a new collection of inspirational and thought-provoking poems and a prose. Inspired by eternal philosophy and everyday actuality, the poems provoke self-reflection and personal growth, while encouraging to quiet the mind and recharge the spirit. Offering a variety of topics, the poems were written with the reader in mind, and whether you are an eager poetry lover or a newcomer to poetry, you will find yourself re-reading verses that resonate with what's important to you over and over again.

Now available on Amazon, "Downtime," has been gaining five star reviews. A sneak peek:

Speed of Light

My life should get a speeding ticket

It travels at a speed of light

I was once young and brave and wicked

And I could dance nonstop all night

Impatient, curious, and shameless

I ran through years to the fore

And often I was free and blameless

And sometimes I'd be sad and sore

Naïve at times, I'd learn my lesson

And I would learn from my mistakes

I'd try again and never lessen

My efforts and attempts it takes

And looking back I simply ponder

How quick all that became my past

Just like a blink, a rapid wonder

My past became my past too fast

About the Author

Elen Krut, Esq., is a practicing attorney in Staten Island, New York. Prior to starting her legal career, Ms. Krut graduated with a Master's degree in IO Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Brooklyn College, CUNY. Ms. Krut is professionally affiliated with the Richmond County Bar Association, where she served on the board of Association and co-chaired New Lawyer's Committee.

Ms. Krut wrote her first book, "Summer On a Poultry Farm," after being inspired by a chain of events that took place in her professional life. After finding herself in an unwanted pause in her new career and while traveling through the journey filled with challenges, rejection, and uncertainty, she kept noticing just how many people are facing similar issues on a daily basis. Fears and doubts don't discriminate between social and economic statuses, education, or profession and equally target all.

Ms. Krut's second book, "In Pursuit of More," is an inspirational fiction filled with more philosophy designed to help people overcome challenges and psychological barriers. The book invites readers to hop on the journey and join the main characters as they seek and find motivation, inspiration, fresh perspective, and guidance.

"Poems, Untold," the third book, is a collection of inspirational poems written to encourage, guide, reflect, and present a different perspective and observations to readers. "Downtime," is Ms. Krut's most recent publication of more thought-provoking poems and a prose.

www.ElenKrut.com

917-455-7095

[email protected]

Downtime

