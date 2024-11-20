New Book Release: Finding Phage, A Memoir of Battling Superbugs with Revolutionary Virus Therapy

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forethought Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Finding Phage, a groundbreaking memoir by Chris Shaffer, chronicling a personal journey from illness to recovery through an innovative partnership with bacteriophages—viruses that target and destroy bacteria.

In this compelling narrative, Chris shares his harrowing battle with a deadly bacterial superinfection that traditional antibiotics could not conquer. Facing the reality of a life-threatening condition, Chris embarks on a quest for alternative treatments, leading to his discovery of phage therapy. This revolutionary approach, rooted in the use of naturally occurring viruses, offers hope for patients suffering from antibiotic-resistant infections. The Lancet reported in September of 2024 that by the year 2050, Thirty-Nine million people are likely to die from Antimicrobial Resistant (AMR) Superinfections globally. AMR is now the 3rd leading cause of death in the USA.

Finding Phage not only tells the story of survival but explains the science behind phage therapy in everyday language, shedding light on its potential to transform modern medicine. With insight from leading researchers and personal anecdotes, Chris illustrates how a friendly virus became an unexpected ally in the fight against a deadly infection.

"I wrote this book to share my story and to raise awareness about the urgent need for new treatments in the age of antibiotic resistance," said Shaffer. "My experience highlights the power of science, innovation, and hope in the face of adversity."

Readers will find Finding Phage both an engaging memoir and an informative guide to the future of medicine. It is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the untapped potential of phage therapy in overcoming one of the greatest challenges in healthcare today.

About the Author:

After growing up in Springfield, Ohio, the son of working parents who owned and operated Shaffer's Auto Body Shop, Chris decided to become an educator. For 45 years, Chris Shaffer was a music teacher and high school principal.

Toward the end of his career, he was thrown into the nightmare world of AMR infection when he was diagnosed with Bacterial Prostatitis E. Coli with ESBL. Rather than follow the ordinary protocol using failing antibiotics, Chris opted for finding his own cure.

Chris discovered that Phage Therapy was a treatment widely used in Tbilisi, Georgia for the past one hundred years but little known in Western medicine. Knowing that antibiotics were not going to effectively treat the E. coli, and an early death would be the likely outcome, Chris opted to fly halfway around the world to Tbilisi and undergo Phage Therapy.

Chris tells a deeply personal story about finding a lifesaving treatment older than antibiotics.

