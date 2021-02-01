New Book Release: Launch It: From Idea to the Store Shelf

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author Dr. Tony Vercillo has just announced the release of his new book, Launch It: From Idea to the Store Shelf. This book helps entrepreneurs, inventors, and product developers launch a new idea from concept to commercialization. The tome is filled with tips, tricks, and short-cuts to help you save time, energy, and money when launching any new product or service.



Launch It: From Idea to the Store Shelf

This book highlights a practitioner's view of the major tenets required to help you launch a product into the global marketplace. It is a mix of practical "Guru" type tips, powerful information, contacts, and hard-to-find resources that provides a roadmap to product success. This handbook is a step-by-step approach to product launch strategy, providing field-tested insights that will create a competitive advantage for any entrepreneur taking a product to the international marketplace.

Dr. Vercillo, the author of Launch It: From Idea to the Store Shelf, states:

"Now that I am the CEO of a multi-million-dollar enterprise, I want to share my real-world experiences to help those who are wanting to start, just starting, or want to learn more about becoming successful when launching a product or a new idea." This was the inspiration behind the writing of this book! With Launch It: From Idea to the Store Shelf at your disposal, your likelihood of success will surely be dramatically better than doing it on your own.

When entrepreneurs follow this step-by-step approach to product launch strategy, it changes the game! Launch It: From Idea to the Store Shelf is also featured on major social media platforms so everyone can have easier access links to purchase the book. This unique book will give you that "jumping-off" advantage to take over the marketplace and be a BOSS.

