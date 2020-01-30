New Book Release: The Resolution Zone by Dr. Barry Sears

Pro-Resolution Nutrition is:

A dietary system of the " 3 Rs " to reduce, resolve, and repair diet-induced inflammation.

" to reduce, resolve, and repair diet-induced inflammation. A way to control the hormones and genes to maintain an appropriate balance between the intensity of inflammation and its ultimate repair.

A systems-based approach to maintaining wellness and reverse the adverse consequences of unresolved cellular inflammation.

The science behind The Resolution Zone is complex, yet Dr. Sears explains it in simple to understand terms for the layperson as well as provides new insights to medical researchers. Furthermore, he puts forth a comprehensive dietary system that can be followed for a lifetime to optimize the body's natural ability to heal or what he refers to as the Resolution Response. If you want to understand how chronic disease actually develops and what you can do to control it, The Resolution Zone will be your guidebook to a longer and healthier life.

Praise for The Resolution Zone

"The Resolution Zone explains how unresolved inflammation is responsible for most of the chronic diseases we currently struggle with as well as aging itself. This book is highly recommended not only for all those seeking optimal health but also for all physicians desirous of learning why and how these dietary measures work." — Joseph C. Maroon, MD., Professor and vice chairman, Department of Neurological Surgery, Heindl Scholar in Neuroscience, University of Pittsburgh, and team neurosurgeon, Pittsburgh Steeler.

"In The Resolution Zone, we see the culmination of decades of his research and experience which begin with Dr. Sears' first book in 1995, The Zone. He convincingly shows us how our diet can be effectively used as our most effective drug." — Julian E. Bailes, MD., Bennett Tarkington Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery NorthShore University HealthSystem, Co-Director, NorthShore Neurological Institute, and Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine

About Dr. Barry Sears

Dr. Barry Sears has dedicated the last 35 years of his research career to studying the links between diet, hormones, and health and is dedicated to restoring a state of health that can be controlled by reducing inflammation in your body. In his research, he studies dietary control of hormonal response and develops innovative approaches to help treat and reverse silent inflammation, the leading cause of cardiovascular disease and Type-2 diabetes. His research has led to his best-selling books Enter the Zone, Mastering the Zone, Zone Perfect Meals in Minutes, and had additionally penned The Soy Zone, Anti-Aging Zone, Omega Zone, Toxic Fat, A Week in the Zone, Zone Meals in Seconds, Top 100 Zone Foods, The Mediterranean Zone, and his latest release, The Resolution Zone.

