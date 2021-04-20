New Book Release: WORK SMART NOW: How To Jump Start Productivity, Empower Employees, And Achieve More

WORK SMART NOW is a much-needed guide to help people maximize productivity and increase revenue. Whether it's in corporate America or in our own living rooms, people are wasting time. From the minute we wake up and check our Facebook page or emails—before we even crawl out of bed—to late at night when we stay up longer than we should, watching our favorite show.

Do Only the Things That Only You Can Do

An alarming 39% of workers in high-tech companies believe they are depressed, as reported by PC Magazine in December 2018. 72% of people who have daily stress and anxiety say it interferes with their lives—anxiety and stress alone have reduced productivity by 56%. More than 80% of people have experienced some form of anxiety, stress or depression in the workplace.

"My definition of productivity is Get More Done in Less Time—Do Only the Things That Only You Can Do," says Polak. "There are key touchstones to productivity including absence/presenteeism, wellbeing, engagement, technology and optimizing the workday. Combined with compassionate productivity, these buckets are proven in the book with statistics that show an ROI outcome in each chapter."

About Richard Polak

Richard Polak is a 40-year global human resources consultant who specializes in human resources, forensics, benefits consulting, workplace productivity, diversity and inclusion. He has worked in 90 countries and has advised over 300 of the world's most innovative companies-from Google to McDonalds. For more information, visit: richardpolak.com

