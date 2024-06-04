A Powerful Exploration of Black Generational Wealth Loss and the Lessons Learned

Available Now on Amazon

DOVER, Del., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Zarata Hickman Scott proudly announces the release of a compelling new book, "Your Bread & Water: Food For The Soul: 30 Heart-Wrenching Historical Accounts of How Black Generational Wealth Disappeared and Lessons Learned." This essential read is now available for purchase on Amazon.

New Book Release: "Your Bread & Water: Food For The Soul" Dr. Zarata Hickman Scott

"Your Bread & Water: Food For The Soul" delves deep into the historical events that have shaped the economic landscape for African Americans. Through thirty poignant and meticulously researched accounts, the book explores how Black generational wealth has been systematically eroded over the years. It provides a profound understanding of the socio-economic challenges that continue to impact Black communities today.

The book offers a detailed examination of:

The historical circumstances that led to the loss of Black generational wealth.

The evolution of these issues and their present-day implications.

The critical lessons that can be gleaned from these historical accounts.

A Mirror to the Past, A Guide for the Future

"Your Bread & Water: Food For The Soul" is not just a recounting of history; it is a call to action. The book aims to educate readers about the persistent barriers that Black individuals face, many of which are rooted in historical injustices. By understanding these roots, the book argues, we can better address contemporary challenges and pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future.

A Response to Criticism and Misunderstanding

In a society where many immigrants come to America and successfully achieve economic prosperity, there is often a lack of understanding about why Black Americans face unique struggles. This book underscores that African Americans were an integral part of the American Dream—except they were the property rather than the beneficiaries of the promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

"Your Bread & Water: Food For The Soul" serves as a comprehensive explain-all and tell-all, demonstrating how crucial it is to re-examine and retrain the Black mind by thoroughly understanding Black history.

Praise for "Your Bread & Water: Food For The Soul"

Early readers have praised the book for its powerful narrative and insightful analysis. It is a must-read for anyone looking to understand the deeper causes of racial economic disparities and for those committed to fostering change.

About the Author

Dr. Zarata Hickman Scott is a renowned historian and author dedicated to uncovering the truths of Black history and its impact on the present and future. With a passion for social justice and educational reform, Dr. Zarata Hickman Scott has written extensively on the topics of racial inequality and economic justice.

Availability

"Your Bread & Water: Food For The Soul: 30 Heart-Wrenching Historical Accounts of How Black Generational Wealth Disappeared and Lessons Learned" is now available on Amazon in both print and digital formats.

For more information, visit yourbreadandwater.com or contact [email protected] for media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview with the author.

This release aims to capture the essence and urgency of the book's message.

Contact:

Zarata Scott

302-399-4422

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Zarata Hickman Scott