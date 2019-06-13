New Book Released is an A to Z about Estate Planning for Baby Boomers

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry S. Margolis, founding and co-managing partner at Margolis & Bloom a revered estate planning, elder care and special needs law firm, has released his must-have book called, Get Your Ducks in a Row: The Baby Boomers Guide to Estate Planning. This comprehensive book answers questions about all aspects of estate planning and addresses issues such as cost, confusion about options, and the difficulty of talking about subjects like disability and death – all of which can make the process of preparing for the future seem overwhelming.

Whether you're currently creating a plan, getting ready to start, or looking for an explanation of documents you've already signed, this book will provide the information you need, including:

Answers to the most common estate planning questions

Common estate planning terms demystified

The Five (or Six or Seven) Essential Documents everyone over 55

An overview of more complex estate planning scenarios

Help deciding when it's time to consult an attorney

Harry S. Margolis says, "I knew there needed to be a simple way to approach estate planning that was digestible, relatable and would ultimately drive people to plan their futures without running into all the devastating pitfalls that can occur when nothing or very little is planned. The purpose of this book is to empower its readers to take control of their lives and the legacy they leave their families."

Print and Kindle versions of the book can be ordered through Amazon.

About Harry S. Margolis:

Harry S. Margolis has been practicing elder law and estate planning for more than 30 years. He is a passionate advocate for seniors, individuals with special needs, and their families, answering their questions both in his practice and on-line at AskHarry.info.

