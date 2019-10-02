New Book, RetireSMART! by Mark Anthony Grimaldi, Shows How To Plan For A Tax-Free Retirement

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Americans need to retire smart, but unfortunately, they have been sold on ineffective retirement plans that are leaving money on the table," says economist and no-load fund manager Mark Anthony Grimaldi.

He lays out a simple retirement strategy that protects consumers and helps them save wisely in his new book, RetireSMART! How to Plan for a Tax-Free Retirement (Page Publishing, October, 2019)

Grimaldi shows us how to avoid the great retirement crisis, providing three steps to securing a TAX-FREE financial future. He also identifies what everyone needs to know, from Baby Boomers and Generation X to Millennials and Generation Z.

He shows that it's not so much the amount you save but the way you save it that matters most. The biggest drag on a comfortable retirement is taxes. He shows that those taxes are caused by today's retirement plans, with 401(k) being the biggest offender.

Grimaldi should know how to invest wisely. With over 30 years of experience in money management, he is a certified fund specialist, chief economist, and an author. A decade ago, he became chief economist and money manager of the NAVFX Sector Rotation Fund. It has a five-year, five-star Morningstar rating, as of August 31, 2019.

"My book makes it irrefutably clear that 401(k)s are actually a tax trap and should be avoided," asserts Grimaldi.

A stunning 21% of Americans have nothing saved for the future – and another 10% have less than $5,000 tucked away according to Northwestern Mutual's 2018 Planning & Progress study.

He lays out a historical perspective of the 401(k) – and how it went from being embraced by corporate America to the losing proposition of today. He shares, in a let–me–tell– you-how-things-really- are voice, what to do – and avoid – when it comes to securing financial freedom in retirement.

He suggests an action plan for consumers:

Use your standard deduction ( $12,000 annually) at retirement

annually) at retirement Invest your retirement savings at the zero/low capital gain rate, not the high-income rate.

Prepare your assets to step-up at death so your heirs can inherit them tax-free.

Some of the Retirement lies exposed in his book include:

Lie #1: There are limits to how much you save for retirement.

Truth: Grimaldi's method has no contribution limits.

Lie #2: Investment options are very limited.

Truth: Grimldi's method has no investment limitations.

Lie #3: Retirement plan distributions are restricted.

Truth: Grimaldi's method allows for retirement and distributions at any age.

By following Grimaldi's book, Americans will get off the retirement/401(k) treadmill to nowhere and finally feel the wind in their faces as they cruise down the tax-free highway to a smarter retirement.

