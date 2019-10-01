New Book Reveals How Con Artists Masquerade as Marketing Gurus to Rip-Off Unsuspecting Business Owners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Advertising agencies, marketing consultants, and freelancers routinely lie to their clients and prospects, fudge their qualifications and experience levels, and swipe old marketing campaigns to recycle them as their own. As a result, the con artists get a big piece of the advertising budget, and the business owner gets lackluster ROI – if any at all."

Those controversial words come from Jay Huling, a 30-year direct response marketing expert and author of the new book The Guru Hoax: How Business Owners Get Hoodwinked Into Paying for Ineffective Advertising.

"I want to say it's a racket that negatively affects 9 out of 10 business owners," says Huling. "But it's probably more like 10 out of 10. There is an entire coaching industry aimed at teaching wannabe marketing gurus how to fool business owners. These fake gurus buy their credentials from diploma mills, license the rights to claim authorship of books they didn't write, and give done-for-them speeches designed to fabricate their authority."

In The Guru Hoax, Huling reveals:

The techniques hucksters use to present themselves as "thought leaders"

How they'll borrow someone else's celebrity status to invent credibility

How they use bait – such as a "profit growth calculator" – to lure business owners

The ulterior motive they have when conducting their multi-day seminars

Where they are getting the templates they present as their own – and how the origins of these templates can be discovered with a quick internet search

How con artists make up testimonials and what they are trying to hide by presenting all of their social proof

Jay Huling is a marketing consultant and copywriter whose clients range from auto clubs to insurance agencies to fitness centers to veteran's support organizations. His newest work, The Guru Hoax, names the names and exposes the frauds being perpetrated on American businesses.

The Guru Hoax: How Business Owners Get Hoodwinked Into Paying for Ineffective Advertising is available online and at booksellers nationwide. Hardcover. 272 pages.

