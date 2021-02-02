New Book Reveals How Women Can Speak Up for Who They Are

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, announces the publication of Find Your Voice, Save Your Life, a Voices of Women and Brave Healer Productions collaboration and the first book in a new series from Crave More Life Coaching & Consulting, founded by life coach Dianna Leeder.

Find Your Voice, Save Your Life

Brave Healer Productions has separately published multiple collaborative book projects. In Find Your Voice, Save Your Life Di Franco, Leeder, and 22 other women share their very personal survival stories in the hope that other women will draw inspiration from them. The authors are from Canada, the U.S., and as far away as India.

Also contributing to the book are Kamini Chopra; Nora Imrie; Robin Olson, Lulu Trevena; Lisa Karasek; Susan Purvis; Heidi Blair; Pam Bohlken; Ida B.; Karin DesChamp; Dianna Blakely-Moore; Connie Cermak; Alannah Boyle; Jessica Nhi Phuong Chau; Susan Cross; Nuria Gabitova; Jacqueline M. Kane; Dr. Erika Putnam; Kelly Pridding; Neelam Singh; Susan Gaertner; and Lori Calvo.

What they all have in common writes Leeder, a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach and an ACI Certified Confidence Coach, is that "they are intimately familiar with the discomfort, the feelings of being held back, as well as the pain and trauma that come with not being able to speak up for who we are and what we need.… Every woman deserves to be heard, and when we speak from our own truth, we heal."

"Some of the reasons women lose their ability to be heard," she says, "are the result of race, poverty, gender orientation, gender identity, workplace equity, domestic abuse and assault, economics, and lack of access to education."

Praise for Find Your Voice

Find Your Voice, Save Your Life is an easy read, where you'll hear your own story as a mother, daughter, and wife, and then finally, as a woman.… This book speaks to all women who strive to stand tall and find their voices in a world that suppresses and oppresses them. These stories are important to hear and to be told.… It's a labour of love, and more importantly, a powerful story of womanhood." — Vianne Timmons / president of Memorial University, career advocate of women and leadership, Officer of the Order of Canada 2017

"This is a powerful and inspirational book for women yearning to speak their truth, discover more of their authentic selves and live more loving and meaningful lives. As you read each woman's story you will be comforted to know you're not alone and that your transformation is truly possible!" — Lori Leyden, PhD., The Grace Process™, Create Global Healing, the Evolutionary Leaders Global Circle

"Ironically, I'm speechless. Not just because of the title, but despite being an expert speaker and author, I simply cannot find the words to describe the power of these stories. Dianna's masterful collection will more than move you. No matter where you are now or where you've come from, you'll be empowered to stand up for what you want and who you want to be." — Alyssa Dver, CEO, American Confidence Institute, TEDx and Boston Best, Speaker, Author of Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.CraveMoreLife.com

SOURCE Laura Di Franco

Related Links

https://cravemorelife.com/

