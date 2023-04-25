New Book Reveals Secrets for Doctors Looking to Grow Their Practice

Producer of the long-time television series American Health Journal, Roland Perez, publishes '7 Ways to Become a Famous Doctor' now available on Amazon.

PALM DESERT, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new book 7 Ways to Become a Famous Doctor written by Roland Perez, the Executive Producer of PBS's longest-running national series, The American Health Journal, is now available on Amazon in both Kindle and physical formats. The book is a culmination of Roland's over 30 years of television broadcasting experience, having conducted over 7500 interviews with physicians.

7 Ways to Become a Famous Doctor

"During nearly every interview with a doctor, I found myself giving tips on presentation, delivery, and even practice growth through marketing and publicity," said author Roland Perez. "The number of times I heard 'you should write a book' finally stuck and set out to create a comprehensive yet easy-to-read how-to guidebook for physicians looking to expand their practice."

The book comprises seven main chapters: television, radio, print, digital, publishing, public relations, and events. It is written for most practicing doctors like cosmetic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, cosmetic dentists, implant dentists, orthopedics, cardiologists, pulmonologists, oncologists, pediatricians, lung cancer, neurologists, ophthalmologists, and more.

The book is currently available at https://docsgettingfamous.com/ or Amazon.com .

About Roland Perez

Roland Perez is a veteran television broadcast producer, writer, and director raised in Hollywood, California, and worked at NBC Network, The Los Angeles Times, and is one of the founding partners of PC&B Advertising Agency. In 1988 created, Windsor Broadcast Productions dedicated to Healthcare programming. Mr. Perez has conducted over 7,500 on-camera physician interviews in over 700 30-minute television shows.

He has received 120 national and international awards for Production Excellence. Owns and operates 4 of the largest streaming healthcare channels on OTT. He currently serves as a consultant to physicians and as Executive Producer for the syndicated PBS show The American Health Journal.

