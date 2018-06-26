New Book Reveals Seven Proven Actions to Slow Aging and Chronic Illnesses

BALTIMORE, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book by a nationally recognized physician leader and healthcare policy expert reveals seven ways you can slow the aging process and prevent many chronic illnesses. In Longevity Decoded – the Seven Keys to Healthy Aging, Stephen C. Schimpff, MD, former Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Medical Center, reveals how much our daily choices influence the aging process.

"To the surprise of many, our bodies slowly decline starting in our 30s and 40s, with each organ and tissue losing about 1% per year. Most of us don't notice the decline until it's too late – after we fall and break a bone, or forget where the car is parked," says Dr. Schimpff. "But we have the power to change that if we modify our lifestyle. The critical question is, 'Will each of us accept and follow the advice on eating, moving, managing stress, sleeping, not smoking, and being intellectually challenged and socially engaged?' "

Unfortunately, the American healthcare delivery system focuses on disease, not wellness. The good news is however old you are, paying attention to these seven actions will slow the aging process, reduce chronic diseases, and result in a longer life with better health.

E. Albert Reece, MD, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, says of the book, "As the world's older population continues to expand at an unprecedented rate, Dr. Schimpff gives readers simple steps that can lay the crucial groundwork for our future health. He provides a refreshing perspective that our 'golden years' can also be our 'golden age,' based on his first-hand experience as a physician."

In his fifth decade as a physician, educator, cancer and infectious disease researcher, academic medical center executive and author, Dr. Schimpff is one of the world's foremost experts on healthcare. A professor of medicine and former professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, he is also a senior advisor to Sage Growth Partners and Sanovas, Inc. and is internationally recognized for his cancer and infectious disease research at the National Cancer Institute's Baltimore Cancer Research Center and the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. Board certified in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and medical oncology, and recently inducted as a Master in the American College of Physicians, he has published more than 200 scientific articles, reviews, and editorials, and has edited major textbooks on cancer, infectious diseases, and healthcare. This is his sixth book for a general audience.

Dr. Schimpff is a graduate of Rutgers University where he was a Henry Rutgers Scholar. He obtained his medical degree from Yale Medical School, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha national honor medical society.

"In this easy-to-understand, yet frank and direct treatise intended for both patients and physicians, Dr. Schimpff successfully demystifies human longevity and its relationship to genetics and related environmental factors… The 'keys' to a long healthy life revealed by Dr. Schimpff make it a must-read for people young and old." – Guru Ramanathan PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, GNC

"Dr. Schimpff explores the exciting topic of healthy aging. He combines the science of aging with evidence to suggest how each of us influences our personal journey in life. We make choices everyday which impact our health. This book will help you understand how those daily choices will influence your life not only today but as you get older. Begin today to plan for tomorrow." – James Anders, Jr, CPA, Chairman of the Board, National Senior Campuses, Inc.

"A highly enjoyable and uplifting read written by a physician with uncommon intellect and wisdom. Certainly, we can all benefit from following Dr. Schimpff's prescription for a healthier and more meaningful life." – R. Alan Butler, CEO, Erickson Living, and board member, University of Maryland Medical System

