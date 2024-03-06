New Book Reveals the Secret to Conquering Financial Fear and Retiring with Confidence in Today's Chaotic Markets

Author and financial educator Matthew Johnson explains why "income is king" for today's investors, and the key to enjoying a successful retirement.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With life expectancies longer than ever, healthcare costs sky high, and the global financial markets rocked by increasing uncertainty, many Americans today look toward their retirement years with more fear than anticipation. But it doesn't have to be that way!

In his new book, The Capitalized Retirement (March 5, 2024, Advantage Books), author and financial advisor Matthew Johnson shares the secrets he's used for years to help investors conquer their number one fear: running out of money in retirement. Using simple language and easy-to-follow examples, Johnson reveals how and why the key to retirement success today lies in making a strategic shift after age 50 from a financial plan focused primarily on achieving portfolio growth to one focused first and foremost on generating income. In the process, Johnson also exposes the truth behind many common myths about investing. Myths like:

Investing for stock market growth is always your best option.

Reducing your investment risk always requires sacrificing growth.

All financial advisors are legally obligated to act in their clients' best interests.

A highly successful specialist in what he calls "the universe of income-generating investment options," Johnson takes on the role of personal advisor in his first book and shares practical steps investors can take starting now to reduce their retirement risk and better ensure they'll have the income they need to achieve their retirement goals – regardless of market conditions!

"There aren't many Income Specialists of Matthew Johnson's caliber, and none more skilled at helping everyday investors understand the benefits and practical value of investing for income." – David J. Scranton, Founder, Sound Income Group; Author, Return on Principle

About the Author: Matthew P. Johnson has been a professional fiduciary, author, and financial educator for over 20 years. His main goal is to engage and educate investors about strategies designed to ensure more reliable retirement income while achieving strategic portfolio growth with minimal risk. He is President and Owner of Johnson Wealth and Income Management, a third-generation company that has been serving clients for over 75 years.

The Capitalized Retirement: How to Ensure You Won't Outlive Your Savings (March 5, 2024, Advantage Books) can be ordered on Amazon.com.

Investment Advisory Services offered by Sound Income Strategies, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Johnson Wealth and Income Management and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are not associated entities. Johnson Wealth and Income Management is a franchisee of Retirement Income Source. Retirement Income Source and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

