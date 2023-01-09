New Book Reveals the Secrets to Achieving a More Reliable, Lifelong Income

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What you don't know CAN hurt you. Nowhere is this statement truer than when it comes to planning and saving for retirement. Too many people have learned this fact the hard way, but you don't have to be one of them!

Advantage Forbes Books is pleased to announce the release of a new book from the sought-after author and seasoned financial planner, Anthony Saccaro, who explains what every hardworking American needs to know to enjoy the kind of secure, comfortable retirement they've earned and always dreamed of.

In "More Life Than Money: How Not to Outlive Your Savings" Saccaro spotlights common-sense secrets to generating reliable, renewable streams of retirement income while dramatically decreasing your odds of running out of money before you run out of life!

About the author:

Anthony A. Saccaro (ChFC, J.D., Esq.) has been recognized multiple times by Forbes Magazine as one of California's financial leaders. A Los Angeles native, he founded Providence Financial & Insurance Services, Inc. in 1999 and has helped thousands take control of their finances and prepare for retirement.

As an attorney and holistic financial planner, Saccaro is first and foremost an educator who has helped thousands of individuals take control of their finances and prepare for retirement. He knows how to explain industry jargon in terms that make sense to the average American.

A frequent guest on CNBC and Fox Business Network, Saccaro also hosts the Providence Financial Retirement Show, and his timely financial articles have appeared in such prestigious publications as The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Barron's, Los Angeles Daily News, and FOX Business, among others.

"More Life Than Money: How Not to Outlive Your Savings" is scheduled for release on February 7, 2023, on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more or to preorder your copy, visit morelifethanmoneybook.com.

