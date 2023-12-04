New Book Reveals the Secrets to Mastering Land Investment

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the illustrious world of investments, few assets carry the weight of both importance and prestige quite like land. Unlike other forms of real estate, where value is often linked to existing structures and their conditions, land offers a blank canvas—replete with endless opportunities for financial growth and societal development.

Landing Legacy: Mastering the Art of Statement Properties Centered Around God's Gifts of Mountains, Rivers, Lakes, and Oceans, authored by renowned land investment expert Eric Metzger and published by Beverly Hills Publishing™, is a blueprint for discerning investors who seek opportunities beyond traditional investment streams and aspire to leave a lasting legacy. It is the first book to break down the complexities and nuances of land investment into practical lessons, making it an essential read for high-net-worth individuals committed to broadening their investment horizons while creating a lasting imprint.

"It's not just about the 'how' but also the 'why' of land investment. Readers will learn how to leverage this form of investment to elevate their standing, not just on paper but in a broader social context. You're not merely purchasing assets; you're buying into a lasting form of influence that extends beyond you, potentially benefiting your family and community for generations to come," explained Metzger.

Landing Legacy: Mastering the Art of Statement Properties Centered Around God's Gifts of Mountains, Rivers, Lakes, and Oceans builds on CEO & Founder Eric Metzger's 20+-year track record as head of real estate transactions for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino where he led the largest single-phase real estate launch in U.S. history. During his career, he has directly represented developers, buyers, and family offices in more than $2 billion in global M&A transactions. In addition to The Hard Rock, he has been responsible for marketing and sales at some of the world's most recognized luxury real estate developments, including Sands Macau, Boot Ranch in Texas, and Talisker Club in Park City, Utah.

For information, visit www.mrlopartners.com or email [email protected]

By Eric Metzger

Media Contact:
Charlotte Luer
+1-239-404-6785
[email protected]

