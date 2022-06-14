New Book Reveals the Truth (and Lies) About Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias

Lisa Skinner's original thinking and counterintuitive solutions provide family members, spouses, children, caregivers and others with a concise guide and the tools they need to effectively manage the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

NAPA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Truth, Lies & Alzheimer's - Its Secret Faces, behavioral specialist Lisa Skinner—along with her co-author Douglas W. Collins—cuts through the confusion and overwhelming fear that loved ones experience in taking care of people with dementia. They provide a new set of tools that allow caregivers to enjoy more of the time they spend together. Skinner also has a six-week online training course with an accompanying workbook.

"My hope is that this book will vastly improve your ability to manage the challenging symptoms and behaviors associated with brain disease. Losing a loved one to Alzheimer's or dementia is one of the biggest challenges you'll ever face, but there is hope. The journey will be tough, and you'll have to learn some new skills. But by utilizing the tools in these chapters, you can resume spending quality time with your loved one, and that's the real magic," says Skinner.

Through her decades of work as a community counselor, private adviser, regional director of senior care facilities, trainer, and speaker, Lisa Skinner has helped thousands of families and caregivers understand the daunting challenges of brain disease.

She says everyone has a story about Alzheimer's. It's time to #starttheconversation about Alzheimer's disease and stop treating it like it's only "Family Business."

Skinner is a highly recognized expert and media guest who can talk about:

Aging Political Leadership in America and the Decisions They Make

The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Alzheimer's Patients

How to Empower Caregivers and Return to What Matters

Doggie Dementia – What Happens as Your Dog Ages

Praise for Truth, Lies & Alzheimer's – Its Secret Faces from Actual Caregivers

"When dealing with someone with this terrible disease, there are so many questions that pop into our minds. Things that we didn't know we would bring to light someday. In this book, lots of great creative suggestions have been made. The author has done her homework! Lisa shows us how to see things from the patient's viewpoint, which enables effective solutions to perplexing problems." — Zane Hayes

"Sprinkled with hope, encouragement, new stories, and humor – this intriguing book is the best to pick for caregivers and families of those with Alzheimer's. One thing I like out of the many that this book has offered is that it lets us get a glimpse of the life of the different people, giving us scenarios and leaving our questions answered. I highly recommend it to all." — McKayla Green

Truth, Lies & Alzheimer's: Its Secret Faces serves as a worthy follow-up to Lisa Skinner's #1 best-seller, Not All Who Wander Need Be Lost. The latest project, co-authored with Douglas W. Collins, continues Skinner's quest of working with dementia-related illnesses and teaching families how they can have a better-quality relationship with their loved ones through education.

ABOUT LISA SKINNER

Best-selling author Lisa Skinner is a behavioral specialist with more than a quarter-century of experience in the field of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. She is a Certified Dementia Care Trainer through the Alzheimer's Association.

Skinner has appeared on such national and regional media broadcasts including CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, ABC News, USA Today, Health & Fitness, and many others.

