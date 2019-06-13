New Book Reveals What No One Tells New Graduates About Finding and Working at Their First Jobs

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With diplomas in hand, many college graduates are about to begin the next step in their journey, the one that leads to the workplace. But in most cases, they will be taking that step without anyone having told them what to expect, notes Jennifer P. Wisdom, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and consultant who spent two decades working with students at Columbia University and George Washington University.

Combining her own 30 years of work experience with the coaching she has done with many millennials, Wisdom shares more than 60 challenges young graduates are likely to face at work and action steps for handling them in the new book, Millennials' Guide to Work: What No One Told You About How to Achieve Success and Respect (Winding Pathway Books).

In an interview, Wisdom can discuss:

What to do if your boss has a temper tantrum or if he or she fails to mentor you

Handling social media at work

Tips for building a network and why having one is so important

6 rules of work every grad should know

Taking the time to clarify what you authentically value and where you might need to draw the line

How to handle coworkers who gossip or take credit for what you have done

Praise for Millennials' Guide to Work

"The professional world would be a far more constructive, civilized, and efficient place if individuals entering it read Millennials' Guide to Work. Jennifer Wisdom imparts invaluable information in an entirely forthright and pragmatic manner with no preaching—just a focus on helping millennials navigate often-challenging workplaces to help their true talents and valuable selves emerge."

Mary M. Mitchell, president, The Mitchell Organization

"This should be a required gift for every college intern and graduate so that they have it to help them with real-time questions or concerns on-the-job."

Dawn Mahan, PMP, international speaker, author, non-profit board chair, founder and CEO of PMOtraining, LLC

"In Millennials' Guide to Work, Jennifer Wisdom offers a refreshing roadmap to the most frequently asked questions a millennial or anyone new to the workforce would want to know in an easy to read and easy to digest format. Readers will benefit from the insights and tools Jennifer shares and be able to make immediate application as needed." -- Eddie Turner, The Leadership Excelerator®, best-selling author, and podcast host

About the Author

Jennifer P. Wisdom, Ph.D., MPH, wrote Millennials' Guide to Work to share the truths and insights she has gained after working in complex health care, government, and educational environments for 25 years. Her diverse experience includes serving in the U.S. military, working with nonprofit health-care organizations, and teaching in higher education. She lives in New York City and Portland, Ore.

