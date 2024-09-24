NEW BOOK SAYS INNOVATION PAIRED WITH CONVERSATION MAKES NET ZERO BY 2050 ACHIEVABLE

Path to Zero: 12 Climate Conversations That Changed the World (Simon & Schuster) Releases Sept. 24, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his groundbreaking new book, Path to Zero: 12 Climate Conversations That Changed the World (Simon & Schuster: now available for order ), energy visionary Tucker Perkins takes readers on a compelling journey through pivotal discussions with global experts on climate change and sustainable energy solutions. This insightful work asserts that the simple and seductive "electrify everything" solution is flawed but reassures readers that achieving net zero by 2050 is possible when you marry the innovation of today with optimism and a "wide path" or collaborative approach that incorporates many different energy solutions, including electrification.

Path to Zero is a groundbreaking book that explores the future of clean energy and sustainability, offering a visionary roadmap for achieving net-zero emissions. With insights from industry leaders and a wide path approach to the energy transition, Path to Zero is an essential guide for shaping a sustainable future. Tucker Perkins is an energy expert with four decades of experience in the liquid and renewable fuels industry. He is a frequent keynote speaker on energy topics and a commentator for major media outlets such as the Schwab Network. Tucker hosts the Path to Zero podcast, engaging thought leaders in discussions on energy, climate change, and pragmatic solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Path to Zero delves into the complex and urgent challenge of equitably transitioning to a net zero emissions future. Through a series of 12 transformative conversations with leading climate scientists, energy policy experts and innovators, Perkins reveals the multifaceted approach required to address climate change. From the practicality of clean energy sources like propane to the potential of future technologies, such as nuclear fusion, the book offers a nuanced perspective on the trade-offs and collaborative efforts necessary to achieve global carbon reduction goals.

"Path to Zero is more than a book; it's a roadmap for the future of energy and the planet," said Tucker Perkins. "It's about being open to different perspectives and embracing a wide path of innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future for our great-great-grandchildren."

Readers will explore:

The innovative "silver buckshot" approach to clean energy, emphasizing the need for multiple solutions rather than a single "silver bullet."

The optimism around the remarkable pace of innovation happening today, powering a reimagination of the grid and the next generation of the clean energy transition.

Insights from experts like Katharine Hayhoe , Scott Tinker and Sir Steven Cowley , who share their visions for the future of energy, shedding light on how conversations and human connection will help make net zero a reality.

Perkins, who has spent his career in the propane industry and currently leads the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), leverages his extensive experience and broad network to bring together diverse viewpoints on one of the most critical issues of our time. His book is a call to action for open dialogue and pragmatic solutions to address climate change.

ABOUT TUCKER PERKINS:

Tucker Perkins is an energy expert with four decades of experience in the liquid and renewable fuels industry. He is a frequent keynote speaker to national and international audiences on energy topics and a commentator for major media outlets such as the Schwab Network. His wide path perspective embraces an array of pragmatic solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Tucker also hosts the Path to Zero podcast, in which he engages a variety of thought leaders in provocative discussions regarding energy and climate change. He has interviewed over 100 experts on subjects ranging from internal combustion engines to nuclear fusion, electrification and environmental justice.

He is the president and chief executive officer of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), a position he's held since 2017.

Tucker has a B.S. in civil engineering from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Richmond. He and his wife Liz reside in Richmond, Virginia.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Sopko

[email protected]

512-779-8345

SOURCE Tucker Perkins