New Book Seeks to Empower Others through a Strong Vocabulary

Without a strong vocabulary a person's educational and employment opportunities are limited, especially in today's fast-paced, competitive, and global society. With study after study showing the correlation between an extensive vocabulary and higher socio-economic status, the need for a strong vocabulary has never been more important.

The article "Tackling the "Vocabulary Gap' Between Rich and Poor Children" by Christopher Bergland (Psychology Today, February 16, 2014), stated that "by age three children from lower-income families may hear up to 30 million fewer words than their more privileged counterparts." According to Dr. Anne Fernald of Stanford University, "five-year-old children of lower socioeconomic status score two years behind on standardized language development tests by the time they enter school." And according to survey data from the Pew Research Center and Gallup, the number of people not reading any book in a given year almost tripled between 1978 and 2014. Many people from all walks of life are simply just not reading enough to development a deep and powerful vocabulary. Yet, in study after study about the importance of vocabulary, one theme stands out… rich or poor a strong vocabulary is the key to success and closing the achievement gaps that exist in society.

Joe Oswald's Vocabulary for Champions is not meant to be just another vocabulary book but an inspirational and practical vocabulary-building tool grounded in the knowledge that an improved vocabulary can transform lives, help people perform better in school; perform better on college entrance exams; perform better on employment applications, and acquire an edge over others with whom they will compete against in life. Unlike many other vocabulary books that tend to focus more on obscure words, this book is meant to empower people both in school and adulthood, hence the inclusion of core-subject area vocabulary as well as personal finance and resume-building vocabulary. Recommended for 6th grade through adulthood, this book contains over 2,000 words, quizzes, and word puzzles to help master important vocabulary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Joe Oswald has a master's degree in history from De Paul University, a master's degree in educational administration, endorsements in special education and English as a Second Language, and has over twenty years of experience teaching reading, writing, and standardized test prep in the Chicago Public Schools. He has also written a noted history of the historic Beverly Hills/ Morgan Park community in Chicago published by Arcadia Publishing as part of their Images of America series and continues to give presentations to local community groups.

