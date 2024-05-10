New Book Shares One Woman's Inspirational Journey from Prison to Personal and Professional Success

MARS, Pa., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2007, Dr. Shanea Clancy's life took a dramatic turn, when at 21 years of age, she found herself embroiled in a nationally covered, unprecedented EMS case where she was driving an ambulance that was involved in a crash that killed two men. After her trial and conviction, she faced jail time where she endured sexual and physical assaults inside a local county prison at the hands of corrections officers.

Dr. Shanea Clancy Book

Her new book, Transforming Trauma into Triumph, reveals the mental and spiritual struggles Dr. Clancy faced as well as the steps she took to overcome adversity and achieve personal and professional success.

Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzels and author of Overcome and Lead says, "Powerful, inspirational, and authentic! This book has the power to change your life!"

Richard A. Goldinger, District Attorney of Butler County says, "Dr. Clancy shares raw experiences and valuable insights that are both relatable and actionable. Whether you're facing challenges in your personal or professional life, she offers a roadmap to resilience that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered."

James Malinchak, best-selling author who was featured on ABCs Hit TV Show, Secret Millionaire says, "If you're ready to positively transform your life, then read and absorb the strategies in this brilliant book by Dr. Shanea Clancy! Shanea has written a guide to help you go from where you are to where you want to be and the strategies will have you living a life full of purpose, passion, and power!"

If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Dr. Shanea Clancy, please call (724) 831-3178 or email Shanea at [email protected].

About the Author:

Dr. Shanea Clancy is the #1 best-selling author of Transforming Trauma into Triumph, a motivational global speaker, and a mental health and addiction nursing expert. With over 12 years of experience in coaching, consulting, and international professional speaking, she has inspired audiences to achieve their full potential and overcome obstacles. As the founder and principal consultant at Clancy Consulting Services, Dr. Clancy is committed to helping individuals and organizations achieve their goals.

More About This Title:

Transforming Trauma into Triumph, Released on April 30th, 2024, ISBN: 979-8324007515, 226 pages, $24.95.

Her website is www.shaneaclancy.com.



