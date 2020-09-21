New Book Shifts Stale Paradigm That Has Made 'Selling' A Dirty Word

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abandoning the stale business sales paradigm of pitch and persuade is critical for companies that want to build sustainable, mutually beneficial relationships with customers, seasoned sales experts Scott A. Roy and Dr. Roy W. Whitten explain in their new book, Decision Intelligence Selling: Transform the Way Your People Sell.

The book will resonate with business leaders, sales managers and salespeople tired of alienating clients with selling behaviors and environments that are counter-productive at best, dysfunctional and manipulative at worst.

"Our mission is to prove that 'selling' isn't a word to be ashamed of," Scott A. Roy explains. "Our book shows readers how to turn sales into a process of developing the decision intelligence of clients.

Dr. Roy W. Whitten adds: "We're offering a fundamental change of direction on how to sell in a way that increases profitability while upholding the wellbeing of everyone impacted."

Over nine chapters, illustrated with a wealth of real stories from over a decade of fieldwork, the authors put their readers into the training room teaching them to sell in this new way, which requires breaking through hardened habits, worn routines and fixed mindsets.

Scott A. Roy previously built and ran large direct-sales organizations and co-founded an insurance company in the United States that has grown to over $1B in assets. Dr. W. Roy Whitten is an expert in attitude and its role in human performance and sales management. He earned a PhD for his work in transformative learning and change.

David Allen, international best-selling author of Getting Things Done: the Art of Stress-Free Productivity comments: "Whether you're in sales or simply in life, this is a must-read. Roy and Scott have written a new manual for sales training, but surprisingly, a page-turner for us all in leveraging our relationships to everyone's advantage. Bravo."

About Whitten & Roy Partnership

Whitten & Roy Partnership is an international sales consultancy that helps leading businesses and organizations transform their sales results. Founded in 2009 by sales experts Dr. W. Roy Whitten and Scott A. Roy, Whitten & Roy Partnership today comprises a network of consultants operating in 40 countries around the world.

Drawing on many decades of sales experience in both the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors, and with backgrounds in psychology and business development, Whitten & Roy Partnership offers an ethical and effective sales approach that is fit for use by socially minded organizations that are genuinely concerned with the well-being of their own people and the clients they serve.

For more information visit: www.wrpartnership.com

